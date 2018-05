Tennis sensation Sania Mirza doesn’t need any introduction. Sania who has made India proud by her flawless tennis skills enjoys a huge fan following. Sania is a household name and a style icon, as well as her maternity dresses, are also grabbing the eye balls. ‘The beauty with brain’ is often known for voicing her opinion. Sania who is extremely popular on field as well as off field is a fitness enthusiast. She married her cricketing husband Shoaib Malik and now the couple is expecting their first baby.

After suffering froma jumper-knee Sania was looking forward to make a come back at the French Open. But, couldn’t as the couple decided to have their first baby.

Sania announced her pregnancy news on Instagaram in a unique way after which, wishes started pouring in and the very-much-in-love couple has once again become the topic of discussion as their fans are rejoicing! Even though in her pregnancy Sania is giving fitness a priority by giving it a special attention and care.

Sania who is inspiring all the mommies-to-be has posted her workout picture on Instagram. Soon, after she posted the pictures they became viral in no time. Here’s a sneak peek of her workout regime..

Sania who is perfectly managing to keep herself fit during pregnancy had also been to a religious pilgrimage with her husband and family. She shared her working out pictures on Instagram where she is trying to stay fit by performing stretches. Sania who is a fitness enthusiast always looks forward to workout and often posts her workout pictures.

Currently, Sania is in Dubai and she is glued to her fitness routine and also watches what she eats. Sania is giving some fitness lessons to the soon-to-be-mommies which will surely motivate them and in-turn pave a way for a healthy pregnancy.

We congratulate the couple and wish to see Sania back in action …

Image Source: Instagaram/@mirzasaniar