Your breasts also undergo a lot of changes in the process; some are painful, and some are minor changes that cause no harm. However, know that breast changes that happen during pregnancy have a purpose of their own. It is a sign that your body is preparing well in advance to meet with the breastfeeding demands of your baby after birth. Here are reasons why your breast grows in size:

Increase in size

It is common for your breasts to increase in size during pregnancy with milk production in progress, and gearing up for lactation. However, remember that big, enlarged breasts are also going to be very sore and tender. Along with an increase in growth, there are chances of developing stretch marks and itchiness in the area too. If you notice that your breasts are growing rapidly, make sure you use proper support bras to keep them firm and in place to avoid jerks and pain. Here are few tips to avoid breast engorgement during breastfeeding.

Appearance of veins

During pregnancy, your blood supply increases by 50 percent to meet the growing demands of your body and that of your baby. This makes the veins more prominent and visible especially in the breast area and sometimes in the abdomen too. These veins become less noticeable post birth though.

Changes in nipples

While your breasts go through all these changes, your nipples also have to face the same fate. The areola and the nipples change in colour and become darker than usual. In fact, during the last few weeks of pregnancy, the nipples and areola also grow in the size along with the breasts, as they prepare for the breastfeeding phase. Besides this, small bumps might also appear on the areolas that are harmless in nature. These are sebaceous glands that secrete oils to keep the breasts safe from bacterial infections. Did you know that darkening of areolas and nipples also serve to be an early sign of pregnancy?

