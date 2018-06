Many women think that losing all that pregnancy weight after delivery is difficult, especially mothers who undergo a c-section. This is because since c-section is just like a major surgery most people think that any amount of pressure on the abdomen due to exercise can give way to complications. This is a reason why many new mums who undergo c-section stay away from surgery. So we spoke to Dr Jaishree Gajaraj, consultant gynaecologist from Fortis Malar, Chennai to expel the myths on c-section and weight loss. Know what is the difference between a planned and elective c-section?

Why does it become difficult to lose weight after c-section?

Dr Jaishree Gajaraj: Whether a c-section or vaginal delivery, losing weight calls for some dedication, planning and discipline just like what it would have been for women who never gave birth. But most mothers tend to be lethargic and fatigued post delivery and so a proper weight loss never happens or they never achieve their pre-pregnancy weight. However, one way to ensure that you have a smooth weight loss post the surgery is to keep a tab on your weight during pregnancy. If you pile up too much weight during pregnancy it could be difficult to shed that weight later. So, make sure that your weight gain during pregnancy is healthy. This helps the body to shed the excess weight with little efforts invested. Here is why eating for two isn’t a good idea during pregnancy.

What are the things that mothers do wrong which hampers postpartum weight loss?

They go haywire with their diet. There are a lot of diet myths that they follow both pre and post pregnancy. First, they pile on weight during pregnancy thinking they need to eat for two; second, after pregnancy, they eat a lot of high caloric food thinking it will help them to produce more milk for the baby. These two mistakes make them gain weight which becomes difficult to shed later. Here are 15 mistakes to avoid after a c-section.

When is the right time to start exercising after c-section?

After six weeks of resting period. As a precaution, mothers who undergo c-section are asked to observe a rest period of six weeks before they can start to exercise and even if they start they have to go slow with their pace. The best way to start exercising after a c-section is to indulge in brisk walking, yoga or swimming, after consulting with your doctor and taking into account how you have healed. Strenuous exercises like joining a gym or ab-crunches can be done later like two to three months after starting with the basic exercises. Here are five exercises that you can do with your baby to lose weight.

What precautions should they take to prevent an infection or serious complications at the site of scar during exercising?

It is better to take care that you don’t put pressure on the abdomen so that it doesn’t affect the healing of the incision. Once your body gets accustomed to physical activities you can gradually shift to other forms of exercise that help you build core strength. Too much pressure on the abdomen too soon can increase chances of a hernia in women who undergo c-section. Here is how to take care of your c-section scar.

Can the scar be a reason for mothers to limit their physical activities?

Most women fear that if they start to exercise after a c-section it can give way to the scar. But the reality is that little exercise can help the scar to heal faster and also aid in postpartum weight loss.

Image source: Shutterstock