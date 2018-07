Dark circles, pigmentation and chapped lips are all too common during pregnancy. Though these pregnancy-induced skin problems are temporary and resolve within a few months after the delivery, while they are there they can cause you a great deal of discomfort. The flip side of pregnancy is that you cannot opt for high-end beauty treatments to banish them. Parlour treatments during pregnancy can cause you and your baby a great deal of harm. So it is best to deal with some quick and effective home remedies. Here we discuss with you some common pregnancy-related skin care problems and give you the best solution for the same. Here are home remedies to deal with pigmentation during pregnancy.

Cracked heels and lips: During pregnancy since your metabolism increases, generating more heat in the body it leads to dry and flaky skin. If you stay ignorant about this problem it can lead to cracked heels and lips, which can add to your other skin woes. To help combat such problems here is a solution:

Make a cream with one spoon of dried rose powder, papaya powder, liquorice, a piece of bark of Arjun tree and add these to some milk cream or warmed cocoa butter along with two drops of lavender oil. Wash your feet and apply this cream on your feet thoroughly before going to bed.

To treat your cracked lips, simply apply some ghee or vegetable oil on your lips at night.

Dry skin: Dry skin during pregnancy can be difficult to deal with. Keeping yourself hydrated can be a better way to keep the moisture in your skin intact. If you are prone to dry skin, however, special care might be needed. To ensure that your skin is moisturised thoroughly:

Use a herbal oobtan or body pack instead of soap. To make one, add 10 drops of sandalwood and geranium oils with five drops of rose and ylang-ylang oil. To this add 10 mL of wheat germ oil and 50 mL of sesame oil. Use this as a massage oil for your entire body.

Apply this oil on your nipples too and gently pull them forward to keep them supple and to avoid retracted and cracked nipples while breastfeeding. Also, read about fruit packs that effectively treat dry skin. Here is how to treat acne during pregnancy.

Dark circles: Dark circles under the eyes are a common problem for many during pregnancy. In addition, itching, burning and reddening of eyes are also prevalent. To treat your dark circles try these simple home remedies:

Apply a soothing eye pack. Dip two cotton balls in cold milk and put them over your eyes and leave it for 10 minutes.

Add two drops of lavender oil to some cold water or cucumber juice and apply it gently with your fingertips under the eyes.

Scrub the dark circles with apple or papaya pulp. Freshly grated potato can also work wonders for the same.

Massage around the eyes with a mixture of turmeric in homemade butter. Also, read how to treat dark circles with other simple treatments.

Note: All ingredients mentioned above might be readily available in your kitchen or at an herbal/aromatherapy store. Before you try these out it would be best to have a word with your gynaecologist during one of your prenatal visits to be sure about their usage. Generally, herbal and homemade packs are believed to be safe to use even during pregnancy, but in case you have sensitive skin or are prone to allergies it is better to consult a dermatologist too, before trying anything new during your pregnancy.

Reference: Garbhasanskar during Pregnancy by Dr Vikram Shah and Geetanjali Shah.