All women want to look good, pregnant or not. But during pregnancy, many women take an extra effort to look good and stylish. Many invest in stylish maternity wear and denim to look good and confident with their baby-bump. But that is all about clothes and fashion. Expectant mothers also want to look good and have a flawless skin, like women always do. Here are eight common mistakes that every pregnant woman makes and why you should avoid them.

Pregnancy can at times show some annoying changes on your face too like acne, pigmentation, rashes, all due to hormonal upheavals. But others might enjoy a flawless and glowing skin during pregnancy due to the gush of blood (blood flow during pregnancy increases to meet the needs of the mother and the baby). But whatever be the case a little upkeep during pregnancy can go a long way in making you look good. The usual cleansing, scrubbing and exfoliation can keep your skin healthy and enhance your looks once the dead skin is washed out. But remember, harsh parlour treatments during pregnancy can be injurious to the mother and the fetus. This is one reason why women are advised to stay away from parlour treatments during pregnancy. Know if it is safe to go for a hair spa during pregnancy.

Now when we say this, we aren’t urging women to shun their visits for the nine months but be cautious. Avoid going for any kind of chemical peels, laser treatments and electrical treatments during pregnancy. The vibrations and rays sent inside the body during these treatments could pose a threat to the fetus. There are documented studies that say that hair colour treatment during pregnancy can harm the fetus in more than one way. In fact, if a foot massage during pedicure goes wrong, it could trigger premature labour too.

To avoid these dangers, it is sensible to stay away from parlour treatments. However, if you are going to the parlour just for a facial or clean-up, stick to the basic routine care which will not cause any harm. Else, try home remedies like using Multani mitti, Chandan powder on the face to keep your face glowing. Here are few home remedies to treat pigmentation during pregnancy.

Trying over-the-counter gels and creams for acne during pregnancy is also a complete no-no as they can cause birth defects in the fetus. So, if you want to take real good care of your skin and help it breathe and stay healthy avoid harsh parlour treatments and stick to home care regime.

Image source: Shutterstock