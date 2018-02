Nobody talks of eye care during pregnancy unless of course you have an eye condition like myopia dystopia or need a change of your reading glass. However, during pregnancy as a lot of chances are happening in your body it takes a toll on your eyes too. Many women complain about itching, burning, reddening of eyes and eye strain if they look at their computer or read a book for too long. If you have an eye condition and a check-up is pending then it makes sense to visit your ophthalmologist to know if your orbs are functioning well or do they need more attention. But if you don’t have a pre-existing eye condition, still don’t fret if your eyes are giving you trouble – hormones can be that tricky and give your eyes a tough time during your pregnancy.

But there are simple home remedies that can help you ward off these niggles and keep your eyes healthy and soothe them too. Here are few simple ways in which you can take care of your eyes:

Dip cotton balls in either cold water or cold milk and put them on your eyes to soothe your orbs. Keep the cotton balls on your eyes for at least 10 minutes, preferably do it before bedtime to induce sleep.

Add two drops of lavender oil to cold water or cucumber juice, dip cotton pads and apply it over your eyes.

Scrub the dark circles under your eyes with apple or papaya pulp.

Apply an eye pack made of freshly grated potato pulp and leave it for twenty minutes.

Make a homemade mixture of turmeric and butter and apply it under your eyes. Leave it for a while and allow it to dry. Wash off your face before it becomes too dry.

Sometimes under eye dark circles could be due to pent-up body heat so massage the soles of your feet to remove excess heat with cow’s ghee during bedtime. However, get a blood test done to see if it is a symptom of anaemia.

Inputs are taken from the book Garbhasanskar by Virkram Shah and Geetanjali Shah.

