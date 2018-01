During pregnancy adequate sleep is essential. Even though most people would urge you to sleep more during this time to ensure enough rest, your body might just fail you. While your family tries to share a little of your burden to help to get in bed soon, you might find yourself tossing and turning in for long before sleep hits you. This happens more at the end of your second trimester and in your third trimester. With your body changing rapidly with every passing day and the fetus growing inside you, even lying down become a challenge, let alone sleeping in peace. Here is how much sleep you need during pregnancy.

With the belly bulging out settle to a comfortable position in the bed gets tricky. Moreover, it is advisable during pregnancy to sleep on your left side and never on your back, which leaves you with very less to experiment with a comfortable sleeping position. Increased fetal movements and frequent urination at night are other factors that stop an expectant mother from having uninterrupted sleep. Here are few ways to help yourself sleep well during pregnancy.

However, here is one trick that can help one sleep peacefully at night – a warm shower just before bedtime. Well, this helped me manage the night time sleeplessness during my pregnancy. A warm shower before bedtime helps to calm your nerves, ease stress and help to rejuvenate. It helps the body to relax and help restore better blood circulation too. All of this helps the expectant mother’s body to calm down and induce restful sleep. During pregnancy since sleep is as essential as your diet, prenatal vitamins and exercise don’t compromise on it. Here are few mistakes pregnant woman should ignore.

Ideally, you should aim for an eight to nine hours of sleep through the day. To ensure this, go to bed an hour early and wake up an hour late during those nine months. Don’t forget to take a shower so you can help yourself sleep like a baby.

However, not everybody might be comfortable with this idea. If you are someone who catches a cold or gets flu easily don’t try to take a shower before bedtime. As with compromised immunity during pregnancy, you might fall sick easily. If you are living in a cold place, probably taking a shower before bedtime is not a good idea.

But if you don’t have any such problems, probably a shower or a warm bath before bedtime will help. Give it a try, if you are expecting and have troubles getting a shuteye at night.

Pregnancy tip 38

