Post pregnancy every mother gets complacent with her skin care regimen. Given that you have to be on your toes and vigilant 24/7 taking care of the new baby, the fact that you are able to breathe is like a blessing, let alone sticking to your pre-pregnancy skin care routine. But mothers, you still cannot be ignorant about your health and also your skin. As soon as the initial hustle-bustle settles down you have to get back to a healthy routine to reclaim your life back. This is easier said than done, especially when it revolves around skin care because a glowing and blemish free skin is a mother’s least worry. Here is why you should avoid going to parlours during pregnancy.

But postpartum as the hormonal levels fluctuate, makes you fatigued, lethargic and tired, it takes a toll on your skin too. Increased production of hormones HCG and progesterone increases blood volume during pregnancy giving that pregnancy glow. But the after effect on skin post delivery is exactly the opposite. Many moms may experience uneven skin tone, dark circles, eye bags, acne, patchy pigmentation (chloasma), stretch marks and dull skin. All of this coupled with a sluggish metabolism and baby blues can make things worse. Here are some home remedies for skin care during pregnancy.

Skin care after pregnancy often takes a back seat as your little one becomes your centre of attention. But here Dr Apratim Goel dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai gives few tips to get the glowing you back.

Cleanse, Tone and Moisturize- is the mantra! Of course, you are too tired after singing lullabies for 40 minutes straight and want to nap after your baby is fast asleep. But get up and get done with his basic skin care routine at the end of the day. If you really give it a thought it takes less of a time that you spend while changing nappies. Cleanse your skin twice a day with a mild cleanser. It helps remove impurities, excess oil and prevents acne. Hormonal imbalances post pregnancy could give rise to acne and the only way ahead is keeping the pores clean and unclogged and sweeping the excess oil out of the skin. Use a toner as it helps restore pH balance of the skin. This is a must. Exfoliate your skin as it helps in keeping your skin supple and soft once the dead cells are removed. Exfoliation should not be done more than thrice a week. You don’t have to go to parlours to get this done. Just buy a good scrub from your chemist after consulting with your dermatologist and use generously. During pregnancy, your body uses a lot of blood and water to sustain a growing baby so moisture is sucked out of your skin. This is why it is important to hydrate your skin postpartum. Use water-based moisturizers or Hyaluronic acid serum which locks in the moisture giving youthful skin. Chloasma is a form of skin discolouration which happens to most women during pregnancy. Sun exposure aggravates these dark spots, so it’s very important to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen every day. Reapply at least two to three times, even if you are indoors. Cover up with an umbrella or hat when going outdoors. Sleep deprivation is a major cause of dull, tired looking skin, dark circles and puffy eyes. So try to sleep when the baby sleeps, this is the best way to get some good sleep and rest. Apply lightening eye cream and de-puff with a cold spoon or refrigerated cucumber slices. Drink at least 8 glasses of water daily and have a healthy diet. Prevention is always better than cure. So to avoid getting stretch marks, start using moisturizer or oils rich in vitamin E, olive oil or cocoa butter as soon as you know you’re pregnant. If you already got it still keep moisturising the area to avoid further damages.

Motherhood does not have to take its toll on your skin. While you celebrate the arrival of your little one, embrace the right skin care products and skin routine!

