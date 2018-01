If this headline sounds misleading to you, let us assure you that physiotherapy is not what you think it is. It is not just a rehabilitation program one takes up while recovering post-accident or a major surgery to keep the joints and muscles flexible. It is more than that. Even pregnant women can benefit from physiotherapy. This science revolves around helping one achieve motility, ease aches and pains using mechanical force and movements. Here are some myths and facts about physiotherapy that you need to know.

During pregnancy, a woman’s body goes through a lot of changes – both physiological and hormonal. Simple tasks like walking, standing or sitting for long hours becomes tiring. With the belly growing steadily with every passing day, it takes a toll on the back, especially if one has a bad posture. This is why maintaining the correct posture during pregnancy becomes important. However, it becomes difficult to maintain a good posture during pregnancy if you have not been vigilant enough pre-pregnancy. Here is how to relieve a backache during pregnancy.

Bad posture usually leads to backaches and other kinds of aches and pains – joint pain, muscle pain etc. If you are overweight it could just add up to your problems. While antenatal exercises (done under supervision) help to strengthen the joints and muscles, but severe backaches and joint pains might need more attention. This is when physiotherapy can be considered to help ease the pain.

How physiotherapy helps during pregnancy

‘Physiotherapy plays a huge role during pregnancy. Exercises are designed to help one improve posture, decrease common discomforts like backache and general fatigue. Regular physiotherapy ensures an optimum level of fitness which can also help prevent gestational diabetes. When regular stretching and exercises fail to counter the pregnancy-induced aches and pains one can take help of physiotherapy during pregnancy,’ says Dr Vijayabaskar, Physiotherapist and Head of Rehabilitation, Nightingales- Home Healthcare Services. Especially designed, low impact exercises in physiotherapy help relieve stress, build stamina and prepare one for labour and delivery.

Is physiotherapy for everyone?

If you are suffering from severe back pain and have a low-risk pregnancy, taking help of physiotherapy doesn’t have any threat of underlying complications. ‘However, for women with a history of recurrent miscarriages, premature births, early onset of labour or women who have asthma or heart diseases any kind of exercise or even physiotherapy should be done under strict supervision of an expert or a gynaecologist. In some cases, women who have high-risk pregnancy are asked to avoid exercise completely and stick to bed rest. Always follow your doctor’s instruction and don’t start off any exercise or therapy during pregnancy without doctor’s permission. There are chances of minimal risk if you are exercising with a trained instructor after your doctor gives a green signal,’ says Dr Vijayabaskar.

What precautions should one take while opting for physiotherapy during pregnancy?

‘Physiotherapy is an exercise program with minimal risk. However, if one experiences dizziness, headache, bleeding or spotting then these symptoms should be reported immediately to the gynaecologist. Swelling of the ankles, back or hands are common during pregnancy; one need not worry about the same until there is any kind pain,’ says Dr Vijayabaskar.

Here are few things to keep in mind

While doing the exercises, avoid holding your breath during any activity; none of the exercises should involve hopping or skipping.

Ensure enough rest post exercise.

Never forget to do stretches pre and post the therapy sessions.

Always start with a warm-up and pelvic floor exercises both pre and post pregnancy. This helps avoid urinary incontinence or similar activities.

Always wear comfortable clothes and during the session.

Keep yourself hydrated during, before and after work out.

Avoid setting a target during pregnancy; never push yourself to the limit.

Ensure to attend your therapy sessions at least three to five times a week.

Avoid any high-performance activities even if you are an athlete.

Focus on strength and balance building more during pregnancy.

Image source: Shutterstock