During pregnancy, your baby floats in the amniotic fluid inside your womb. The amniotic fluid is produced soon after the amniotic sac is formed which is about 12 days after conception. The fluid consists of water which is extracted from the mother and the baby's urine which is produced after 20th weeks of pregnancy. However, this fluid is very important for the baby's survival and nurturing. It keeps the baby safe and afloat inside the womb needless to say that it is the baby's life support system. It is in this fluid that the baby learns to swim and breathe; it also swallows some amount of amniotic fluid when in the womb. Sometimes the level of this amniotic fluid might go low leading to a condition called oligohydramnios.

Although rare some women do suffer from this condition which can happen at any time during pregnancy. Most often it is seen during the last trimester of pregnancy. ‘If a woman is suffering from this condition it becomes imperative to know the underlying condition that is causing the same. While nobody can say what exactly causes oligohydramnios but there are certain associated causes that could lead to the same,’ says Dr Jaishree Gajaraj, consultant gynaecologist from Fortis Malar, Chennai.

Here she tells us about the probable causes that could lead to the same:

Congenital birth defects: Since amniotic fluid depends on the baby’s urine output too, low amniotic fluid could also mean problems with the development of the kidneys or in the urinary tract which leads to low urine output. Here is when labour is induced during pregnancy.

Placental problems: Sometimes the placing of the placenta could also be a problem when it fails to provide enough blood and nutrients to the baby. So the baby may stop recycling fluid leading to low amniotic levels.

Leaking of membranes: When the membranes that hold on the baby rupture leading to a gush of fluid or a slow constant trickle this could also result in low amniotic fluid levels. This is also called as premature rupture of membranes or PROM.

Extended pregnancy: If your pregnancy has extended way beyond your expected delivery date this could also be a reason.

Maternal health complications: If the mother is suffering from, hypertension, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes all of this can have an effect on amniotic fluid levels.

How does it effect?

‘Since amniotic fluid is important for the baby as it helps in the development of the fetus – it helps in the development of the muscles and limbs, later when the baby learns to breathe and swallow to develop the lungs – so lack of it could lead to intrauterine growth reduction. However, it is not fully known that if lack of amniotic fluid leads to it or vice versa,’ says Dr Jaishree.

What can be done?

‘Not much can be done to increase the levels of amniotic fluid in the mother. However, it is seen that increase in the fluid intake by the mother can help her improve the levels of amniotic fluid. It also depends on the gestation age of the baby. If this happens at an early gestation then doctors would take a wait and watch approach and ask the mother to improve her fluid intake. But if it happens at the later stages of pregnancy a surgery might be suggested to the mother,’ says Dr Jaishree.

