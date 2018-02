We are sure you are taking all the right kinds of precautions while travelling and when at the office to avoid any accident or untoward incidents that can harm your baby or you in any way. The environment around us has a lot of toxins and pollutants which we hardly care about. But their ill-effects become more potent during pregnancy, harming both the mother and the baby. In the office set up there could be a number of things that can affect us. You need to be more cautious about these things if you are pregnant. Here are few things to keep in mind while working at an office during pregnancy.

Stay away from radiations:

You can be exposed to radiations of all kinds either at home or at your workplace. Knowing the culprits help you deal with them better. For instance, the blueprint photocopier at your workplace emits ammonia and acetic vapours that can cause irritation in the eyes, throat and nose. Even the photocopying machine emits harmful ozone vapours. Your constant companions – the laptop and the smartphone – are no less hazardous. They are all known to emit low-grade radiations throughout.

‘All electronic items send out radiations which are known to cause intrauterine growth retardation and interfere with the brain development of the fetus. However know that the exposure levels have to be really high to cause any noticeable damage to your baby,’ says Sonali Shivlani, an Internationally Certified Pregnancy, Lactation and Child Nutrition Counselor. As a precautionary measure limit your use of electronic items during your pregnancy. This will ensure that you harm your baby less with your everyday work.

Stop working overtime and stay away from your smartphone and laptop once you get home. For the same reasons avoid frequenting the Wifi-network areas for long hours.

Don’t be a culprit of passive smoking

Smoking is a strict no-no during pregnancy. But what about second-hand smoke? Well, it’s equally bad for you and your baby. To stay away from the toxic second-hand smoke avoid visiting the smoking zone of your office often, ask your spouse to stay away from you while he smokes.

Don’t eat from other people’s plate

If someone is offering you food during pregnancy, we know it is done with good intentions but stay away from too much sharing of food. If they have not cooked the food hygienically this could give rise to food poisoning which could be harmful to your baby. So, eat healthily and as much as possible get your own food from home.

Beware of your office chair

When you are pregnant, sitting long hours at your desk can make your ankles swell. This happens due to water retention and is a harmless condition. Pregnancy-induced edema is common, especially, during the second trimester and happens due to water retention in tissues outside the blood vessels, noticed particularly in your hands and feet. Long hours of standing or sitting usually lead to this condition. However, there are times when this can also indicate low haemoglobin or lack of protein in your diet. ‘Apart from that, the pressure of the pregnant uterus on the veins interrupts blood circulation, interfering with the blood returning from the lower limbs to the heart, causing the swelling,’ Dr Shantala Vadeyar, obstetrician, foetal and maternal medicine specialist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. Here is how to deal with edema during pregnancy.

If you are required to sit for too long, to avoid edema, try using a footstool. Keep your feet elevated using it. This will help to an extent in reducing the swelling and discomfort caused due to water retention.

Sit on your chair in the proper posture to avoid a backache

Don’t slouch while you sit, instead, keep your spine erect and shoulders straight. Your feet should firmly rest on the ground, if needed, use a footstool. Make sure that your hips and lower back touch the back of your seat and your knees are bent at 90 degrees. If possible, keep a lumbar support pillow between your back and the seat to ensure enough backrest. Remember, it isn’t a good idea to sit for too long in one place as it could strain your lower back and spine. Instead, get up from your place and take a stroll every hour or so.

