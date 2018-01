You might not realise it, but your feet take the maximum toll during pregnancy. First, they have to deal that body weight of yours that puts a tremendous pressure on them, second the circulation of your body while carrying blood from the limbs to heart slows down and they have to put up with that too. Well, this is not all – pregnancy edema makes your legs swell like a balloon. While all the attention is focused on the baby bump we fail to look beyond it and give your legs the much needed TLC during pregnancy.

Here is how you can take care of your feet during pregnancy

Pregnancy is the time when you develop cracked heels and muscle cramps throughout the nine months. But some home remedies are enough to help one overcome these niggles. Here is how you can take care of your feet:

Cracked heels: This is common during pregnancy as your metabolism increases during pregnancy, generating more heat in the body skin problems flare up. If you are living in a cold area or if the weather is dry, this can lead to cracked heels, which can add to your other skin woes during pregnancy. To help cracked heels: Make a cream with one spoon of dried rose powder, papaya powder, liquorice, the bark of Arjun tree and add these to some milk cream or warmed cocoa butter along with two drops of lavender oil. Wash your feet and apply this cream on your feet thoroughly before going to bed.

Leg cramps: This is often a sign of calcium deficiency in the mother or salt deficiency (potassium). Give a firm massage to the area where you feel the cramps. Wear long stockings at night to avoid cramps as it keeps the feet warm. Sit on a stool with your legs, up to the knee submerged in warm water in a bucket, add two spoons of rock salt in the bucket. If the cramps are due to potassium deficiency improving your diet by adding potatoes, garlic, celery, carrot, onions will help. Take enough rest to recover from cramps and avoid sitting or standing for too long hours in your pregnancy.

(Reference is taken from the book Garbhasanskar)

Image source: Shutterstock