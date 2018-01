Skin pigmentation during pregnancy is very common due to the activation of various hormones. Dark patches called chloasma appear on the cheeks and bridge of the nose of many women. Sometimes, these patches are also present in the armpits and the private areas too. Pregnancy-induced skin problems are temporary and resolve within a few months after the delivery, while they are there they can cause you a great deal of discomfort. The flip side is you cannot opt for high end beauty treatments to counter them. Natural remedies the best way to treat skin problems during pregnancy. To treat them naturally:

Apply some fresh pulp of aloe vera on your face. Alternately, you can also apply cucumber juice, tomato juice or lime juice mixed with milk on the darkened areas.

Grind an almond with few stems of saffron, mix it with milk and apply it to the areas that need attention. Let it dry on your face and then wash it off completely.

Make a face pack using papaya leaf powder, aloe vera pulp, turmeric powder, dried rose powder and multani mitti in water or milk. Apply this mixture on your face and allow it to dry. As the pack dries off, gently wash it with water. This will help to improve your skin tone and blood circulation in the facial area too. This pack also acts as a natural bleaching agent, which is effective for pregnant women.

Take a rind of lemon dipped in turmeric powder and apply it directly on the pigmented areas. You can also apply it over your stretch marks to reduce any itching. Also read expert solutions on skin problems for pregnant women.

Note: All ingredients mentioned above might be readily available in your kitchen or at an herbal/aromatherapy store. Before you try these out it would be best to have a word with your gynecologist during one of your prenatal visits to be sure about their usage. Generally, herbal and homemade packs are believed to be safe to use even during pregnancy, but in case you have sensitive skin or are prone to allergies it is better to consult a dermatologist too, before trying anything new during your pregnancy.

Reference: Garbhasanskar during Pregnancy by Dr Vikram Shah and Geetanjali Shah.