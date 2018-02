Your body goes through a lot of changes during pregnancy and post-pregnancy it takes some time for the body to get back to shape. No, we don’t mean that you will lose all the kilos that you have piled up in few weeks or months without putting in any effort, what we mean is that even for your body to perform its normal physiological functions will take time. Since the hormones will take some time to settle postpartum. There are various niggles that you might have to face due to the hormonal havoc that continues post-pregnancy and one of them is vaginal dryness. Here are few more causes of vaginal dryness that every woman should know.

Vaginal dryness post-pregnancy is way too common. Not that it actually means any harm or health crisis but could lead to various kinds of problems for the new mother. Dryness down there could lead to infections, painful sex (when attempted after six weeks of childbirth), general discomfort, itching among other problems. Here are five things that happen to your vagina post childbirth.

Using a lubricant or keeping oneself hydrated enough can help to deal with this problem postpartum. Here are few reasons why most women suffer from vaginal dryness post childbirth:

Low levels of sex hormones

Estrogen and progesterone are two hormones that are produced in the ovaries and are responsible for various physiological functions of the female body. They play a very important role during puberty, adolescence, pregnancy, postpartum and menopause. It is these hormones that regulate every function of the body during every phase of a woman’s lifecycle. During pregnancy, the levels of estrogen and progesterone are high but post pregnancy they drop dramatically. One reason for this is the production of oxytocin which initiates breastfeeding. This hormone suppresses the production of estrogen.

Now, estrogen is responsible for ovulation, sexual desires and lubrication of the vagina. So, post-pregnancy when a woman starts to breastfeed and estrogen levels are low this could give rise to some amount of dryness down there. This dryness can be a cause of painful sex postpartum.

Postpartum thyroid dysfunction

With all the hormonal upheavals happening during pregnancy and postpartum, it takes a toll on the thyroid gland. The thyroid gland can get inflamed post pregnancy leading to a condition called postpartum thyroiditis. This affects around five to ten percent of women. The thyroid gland secretes hormones that are vital for several bodily functions including metabolism. When the gland is inflamed it either secretes more of the hormones or less of it. It takes around 12 to 18 months for the gland to return to its normal function. Some symptoms of postpartum thyroiditis are irritability, sleeplessness, weight gain, fatigue and vaginal dryness.

Sometimes postpartum thyroiditis doesn’t need any treatment and resolves on its own, but other times when the problem is severe it might need medical treatment like beta blockers or hormone replacement therapy.

Image source: Shutterstock