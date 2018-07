If you do a Google search to know whether undergoing a laser procedure during pregnancy is safe or not, you might get mixed answers. While some studies suggest that the laser treatments might not harm the baby as these rays work on the subcutaneous level, which means just on the skin, others say that it is better to stay away from laser treatment during pregnancy. Now, if you have planned a laser procedure for a skin or hair treatment and later learned about your pregnancy then we suggest that you put your appointment on hold for the next nine months. Here are few home remedies that can help to treat pigmentation.

Here are the reasons why:

If you are going for a skin care procedure for pigmentation or undergo chemical peels, know that your face is going to experience a lot of changes during pregnancy due to hormonal upheavals. You might see discolouration, pigmentation and dark circles appear on your face. These changes that happen during pregnancy gets resolved on its own when the hormones settle postpartum. So, it might not serve the purpose of the treatment and you might end up putting your skin into more trauma.

If you are going for a laser hair removal, know that you will be under the laser for quite a long time and it will be covering a lot of area of your body. Using laser hair removal treatments during pregnancy can lead to serious side-effects like skin pigmentation, severe burns, uneven hair re-growth and/or painful skin lesions. These could be difficult to deal with during pregnancy. They may also take time to heal.

Moreover, it is not known if the effects of these lasers have any effect on fetal development. So, most doctors ask you to stay away from laser treatments during pregnancy. There could be a chance that if you are under the laser for too long it could penetrate your womb and mess up with your child’s growth and development. Here is why you should avoid hair colouring during pregnancy.

What you can do

First, avoid going for any laser or chemical procedures during pregnancy. Stick to the basic cleansing, toning and moisturising routine during pregnancy. Know that acne, discolouration, pigmentation during pregnancy is common so don’t fret about it or go under the beam to correct them. Also, avoid using any over the counter creams to treat acne or pimples as they can interfere with your child’s growth and development.

Image source: Shutterstock