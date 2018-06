Postpartum care is important not only for the mother but for the baby too. The sooner the mother recovers from the stress and strains of delivery and labour the better she is able to concentrate on the baby, bond with the little one and get going with the mundane chores of life. But everybody is different and every mother heals differently. Mothers who experience a vaginal birth heal differently from the ones who undergo c-section. Here Dr Jaishree Gajaraj, consultant gynaecologist from Fortis Malar, Chennai explains to us how the body heals after a vaginal delivery vis-a-vis a c-section.

Healing after vaginal delivery

After the delivery, the mother will be able to be up and about within 48 hours after childbirth. However, this doesn’t mean she is healed completely. A complete healing takes time and it can be anywhere between six to eight weeks for the mother to feel strong and gain some of her vigour.

For at least about a week it will be difficult for her to get back to her pre-pregnancy state. During the first week, the mother should take adequate rest and get used to carrying her baby and adjusting to ways the body behave post delivery. Here are few things that happen to your vagina after a vaginal delivery.

Most women have to undergo episiotomy to cover up the wear and tear of the vaginal area during delivery. These stitches heal on their own within two to three weeks. Some women might still feel some amount of pain which will disappear in some time. Here are tips to help your stitches heal faster.

Even after delivery of some amount of the pregnancy hormone called the HGC hormone keeps circulating in the body. In around three to four weeks it disappears and the mother feels relaxed and gets rid of the pregnancy-induced fatigue and postpartum blues. Read to know how long postpartum depression lasts.

It is essential for the mother to take care that she doesn’t put on excessive weight during the initial four to six weeks after delivery. Too much weight gain can hamper healing of the body and make her fatigued and tired. At times, it can also give rise to postpartum depression.

Healing after c-section

Since c-section is akin to an abdominal surgery for the first 48 hours the mother is advised to take complete bed rest and keep her limbs moving to ensure there is proper circulation in the body once the effects of anaesthesia wear off. Here is what you should expect after a c-section.

She might need help to get off from the bed and sit straight due to the abdominal cut that runs horizontally through her tummy. It takes around six weeks for the body to heal and a hospital stay might extend up to four to five days to ensure that there are no post-operative complications. Here is how to take care of your c-section incision.

After a c-section, it is necessary to ensure that the mother avoids carrying too much weight around. The only weight she is permissible to carry is her own baby. Too much weight on the abdomen can make her prone to a hernia in future. Read to know if a c-section delivery can increase one’s chances of suffering from a hernia.

Some women might suffer from post-operative pains for which the doctor might have prescribed painkillers, follow the instructions while taking medicines after a c-section. One should avoid self-medication as some medicines might not be suitable for the nursing mother and cause reactions.

Avoid strenuous exercise as it might put a pressure on the incision site, but do take gentle walks as often as you can. The movement will help your body heal and prevent constipation and blood clots.

Avoid taking stairs during the healing period which is six to eight weeks post the surgery.

Image source: Shutterstock