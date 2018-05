When it comes to pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum there are a lot of unsolicited pieces of advice that are doled out to the new mother which if followed can affect the mother adversely. Nobody knows where these beliefs generated from and why we have been following them without questioning its rationality. Some of them have no scientific basis or explanation. One such advice which is given to new mothers is – ‘don’t drink water after delivery.’ The belief behind his bizarre advice is that water slows down recovery postpartum, more so if the mother has undergone a c-section. It is believed that water hampers the healing of the stitches and slower internal healing too. Here is what to expect after a c-section.

In fact, we spoke to Dr Jaishree Gajaraj, consultant gynaecologist from Fortis Malar, Chennai to know if there is any rationale behind this bizarre logic. Not surprising that she too dismissed it as a myth. ‘There are people who ask the new mother not to drink water after delivery, especially if she has undergone a c-section. But there is no evidence to prove that limiting water intake can heal the stitches faster.’ Here are 15 mistakes that you need to avoid after a c-section.

Similarly, many women are asked not to drink cold water after delivery as it can lead to a cold or a cough. This too is a hypothetical assumption. ‘In fact, not having enough water after delivery can lead to dehydration. The fluid level in your body is crucial for the production of breast milk. If you don’t produce enough breast milk it can be damaging to the child. It could also lead to deep vein thrombosis, blood clots and hamper circulation of blood. All of which can be dangerous for the mother,’ she says. Here is how you can improve your breast milk supply with these foods.

In fact, drinking cold milk or cold beverages (excluding the sugary ones, which aren’t advised anyway) also don’t have an effect on the mother or her breast milk, unless the mother has low immunity and develops a throat infection or catches a cold easily. If not, then remember that drinking cold water or beverages will not affect the baby or the breast milk. Read to know if drinking cold beverages during breastfeeding can give the baby a cold.

So, instead of worrying about water intake, drink to heart’s content and replenish your body. This will help both you and your child.

Image source: Shutterstock