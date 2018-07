‘Aloo mattar’, ‘green peas sandwich’, ‘peas pulao’ paratha’, ‘mattar sabzi,’mattar paneer’ is more than just an addition to your meal. Especially when it comes to pregnancy, one is very cautious about what’s on their plate. Low in calories, rich in nutrients and easy on your pocket, peas or mattar can define an ultimate healthy food when it comes to health benefits.

Green pea or mattar is one such item which must be included in your diet for sure. “It’s advisable for pregnant women to consume peas because of its various nutritional benefits,” said Ankita Ghag, Clinical nutritionist, Vacchan Aarogya and InBody.

Why should pregnant women consume peas?

Peas are highly recommended to pregnant women due to their nutritional value. They are a rich source of Vitamin A, Vitamin K, Vitamin B complex, magnesium, Vitamin C, fibre and protein. All of this is required for a child’s development in the womb. Here are 3 reasons for pregnant women to consume green peas:

1) Protein

A report named, ‘Nutrition During Pregnancy: Part I Weight Gain: Part II Nutrient Supplements’ by the ‘Committee on Nutritional Status During Pregnancy and Lactation, Institute of Medicine‘ found that peas were an excellent source of protein for pregnant women.

“A maternal protein intake of 10 g/day over the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is recommended throughout pregnancy. This subcommittee notes that most foods that are good sources of protein (e.g., grains, flesh foods, milk, cheese, and dried peas and beans) are also good sources of many other nutrients and thus their use should be encouraged as part of a balanced diet during pregnancy.”

According to a study named, ‘Nutrition Recommendations in Pregnancy and Lactation’ published in the journal named, ‘The Medical Clinics of North America‘ pointed, “Alternative protein sources for these (pregnant) women include beans, peas, soy, nuts, peanut butter, and milk and egg products.

2) Vitamin B9

Green peas consist of Vitamin B9 which is known to limit defects during pregnancy and birth of a child. It is commonly observed that pregnant women consume inadequate amounts of Vitamins. Neural tube defects are said to be caused due to these deficiencies.

3) Legumes

Pregnant women are often advised to consume two servings of legumes everyday. Legumes include peas, soybean, beans, tamarind, clover etc. These are recommended for the improved cognitive functioning of the foetus. According to a recent study, including egg yolks, lean red meat, fish, poultry, legumes, nuts and cruciferous vegetables in your diet can have lifelong benefits on offspring cognitive function.

