A woman’s body is fragile and undergoes significant changes during pregnancy. These changes put a lot of stress on one’s body. One uncommon yet critical health complication that affects women during their pregnancy is kidney disease putting their life and the life of the unborn child, at risk.

Women who already suffer from renal disorders prior to pregnancy are likely to face kidney issues during this phase. High blood pressure, diabetes, or a family history of renal failure may also expose you or increase your chances of developing a kidney disease. “Apart from the natural causes, other extraneous factors also play a vital role in triggering renal problems, such as – poor diets, smoking/drinking, excessive use of antibiotics and the consumption of illegal drugs,” said Dr Rekha Dubey, Nephrologist, NephroPlus.

Worry not, here are 6 ways to keep your kidneys healthy when you are pregnant:

Hydration – Keep your body hydrated. Drinking water has several benefits – it even helps in treating UTI (along with a prescribed dose of antibiotics). Workout, but don’t overexert – Exercise will help you in controlling your weight and staying fit. But overexertion may stress your kidneys, ‘especially if you exercise so much that you cause excessive breakdown of muscle tissue.’ Healthy eating habits – Most kidney problems might be the cause of high blood pressure or diabetes, but your diet plays a significant role too. Incorporate nutrition-rich food items into your diet. “A healthy world starts with a healthy mother. Your diet chart and daily work-out session will keep you and your unborn child – healthy and nourished,” said Dr Dubey. No substance abuse – Drinking, smoking, and the consumption of drugs is an absolute no for a pregnant woman. Smoking increases the risk of high blood pressure as well as kidney cancer. Controlled intake of over-the-counter drugs – Don’t over-do it when taking medications. “Non-prescription pills can even lead to kidney damage when consumed for a prolonged period,” added Dr Dubey. Routine kidney screening –



There are signs of kidney disease that the expectant mother must be aware of, but not all disease presents itself with symptoms. Therefore, regular kidney screening is a must – to avoid or prevent any renal infections. ” A baseline kidney profiling should be performed – including serum urea, creatinine, electrolytes, albumin and full blood count; urinalysis; and urine culture – every 4 weeks, or more frequently, depending upon the patient’s clinical condition,” said Dr Dubey.

