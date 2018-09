Your body and skin may go through some changes after your pregnancy. This is usually because of the hormonal changes associated with delivery. Here are some tips shared by Ms Megha Dua, paediatric nutritionist and Co-founder, Nuluv.in for your postpartum skin and hair care routine.

Stay hydrated: Staying hydrated after pregnancy is the most important factor in regaining your physiological balance. It can also do great wonders to bring back the glow of your skin. Drinking water can also relieve you from constipation further leading to better skin and health. It will also regulate your circulatory system and stimulate growth of hair. Postpartum hair problems like dandruff and dermatitis can also be solved by regulating water intake. It is advisable to drink 8 glasses of water every day after delivery.

Cleanse your skin: Your skin might get oily after giving birth to your baby due to high progesterone levels. It is completely normal and a part of hormonal changes. One of the best methods to keep your skin in good condition is to cleanse it twice a day using a smooth and mild cleanser. It will help you get rid of pores and extra oil. Always consult your dermatologist before introducing new products or routine in your skin care.

Rest well: Having a newborn baby can be a stressful time. This may also harm your skin and hair growth. It is important to realise the importance of resting well. A tired body and mind will show its effects on skin, hair and other parts of the body. Try to sneak rest as and when you can. It will help you feel fresh and make your skin and hair restore its natural strength. If you don’t get enough sleep, it will lead to forming dark circles under your eyes.

Take adequate vitamin supplements: After pregnancy, your body will need vital vitamins. Ensure that your diet includes Vitamin B and C for hair growth. Consuming biotin, fish oil and organic sulfur is very important for hair growth as it increases the supply of keratin in our body. It shall also contribute in making your hair stronger and shinier. Also include eggs, sweet potatoes, blueberries, sunflower seeds, fish, walnuts, beans, asparagus, and spinach in your diet so that your skin and hair grow healthy.

Keep chemical products away: One of the best ways to take care after delivery is keeping harmful chemicals and products at bay. Use simple techniques like moisturizing your skin or keeping it away from sun. Using sunscreen may help with acne and pigmentation. You can also exfoliate using a mild scrub once a week. Using anti-hair loss shampoos and conditioners can also be effective. Get a massage if you can and form a proper diet plan. Get your hair trimmed if you think taking care of it is very stressful for you.

Postpartum hair loss and skin problems are common. Most of them go away with time but do follow the practices shared above to ensure speedy recovery.