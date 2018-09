National Nutrition Week which is observed annually from 1st to 7th September aims to shed limelight on the importance of good nutrition. Pregnancy is a phase during which excellent nutrition is vital for the proper development of the child and maintaining good health of the mother. Expecting mothers need to monitor their nutritional needs with utmost scrutiny so that they do not experience deficiency of essential vitamins and minerals. Many health regulatory bodies have laid down guidelines for the nutritional needs of a woman during various stages of pregnancy. It is important to plan out a dietary chart which then should be diligently followed.

Here are the most important points that need to be kept in mind while laying down these plans in consultation with your nutritionist and gynaecologist, as explained to us by Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Senior Consultant, Nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals.

1. Your body needs more nutrition than usual.

During pregnancy, you need nutrition not only to support the development of your unborn child, but also to meet your nutritional needs adequately. The macro as well as micro nutrients that your body needs on an average day increases significantly.

2. Include foods from each food group.

This method of classifying the food ensures that items from each food group are included in your regular diet. It also makes it easier to monitor what you eat. It is essential that every meal represents at least three food groups, in balanced proportions. Avoid junk food as not only will it create a nutritional deficiency, it will also lead to unhealthy weight gain.

3. Your weight gain should be healthy.

Traditional Indian foods which a woman is recommended to eat during her pregnancy are more often prepared with a lot of ghee. While these foods offer their own benefits, it is essential that they are consumed in very limited quantity. Otherwise weight gain occurs rapidly, making it hard to lose those extra kilos post pregnancy. Stay active and eat healthy.

4. Monitor the intake of these nutrients.

All the major nutrients are covered if one adheres to including all the major food groups in the regular diet –

Carbohydrates which one gets from whole grains such as wheat, rice, barley, etc.

Proteins for which one needs to consume plenty of pulses, legumes, milk and milk products, nuts, eggs and meat in adequate quantity.

Vitamins and minerals which one gets from consuming fruits and vegetables that are rich in anti-oxidants, water and fat-soluble vitamins, essential minerals. They are also great source of fibre. Dairy products such as milk, curd, cheese provide calcium and Vitamin D to the body.

5. Manage your cravings.

During pregnancy, a woman is bombarded by all sorts of weird cravings. However, if these cravings are for unhealthy junk food or food which is rich in carbs/fats and low in other nutrients, then it becomes important to keep a strict check over your indulgences. Similarly, if you feel aversion to any food which is vital for your health and the development of the baby, then consult your dietician so that alternatives can be planned to manage your nutritional needs.

Eat small but frequent meals throughout the day, instead of 2-3 large meals. This also helps with the digestion problems that women face during months of pregnancy. Also, maintaining a regular non-strenuous exercise regime helps in regulating hormones, sustaining agility and keeping fit throughout the gestation period.