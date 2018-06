Monsoon is the season of joy but it can turn into a nightmare, reasons – infections, allergies, skin ailments and so on. Pregnancy is a very tricky phase for a woman. It is that time of her life when there are multiple restrictions on what to eat and what to avoid and most of all, there is a constant uneasiness within her. Pregnant women are more vulnerable to infections since it affects both- the mother and the kid in the womb.

Dr Rekha Daver, Head of Medical Education and Academics and Consultant in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Reliance Foundation and Research Centre said, ‘Pregnant women should go the extra mile and makes sure that they take a proper care of themselves. Since, pregnant women are more susceptible to infections, they can be contagious as well.’ Read: Mumbai rains: Diet advisory during the heavy downpour

There are many reasons why a pregnant woman could get fever during monsoon –bacterial and viral infections, flu, influenza and upper respiratory infections, malaria and hepatitis A, says Dr Rekha Daver.

So how to take care?

Hand hygiene is very important- Women, should take care while washing their hands. Thorough hand wash ensures protection from germs. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), you should wash your hands at least for 40 to 60 seconds with the help of clean water and soap. Read: Washing your hands the right way is important. But, how many of you wash them the right way? This article is especially for YOU.

Avoid eating fruits from roadside and raw salads- Eating the wrong tings could be the worst thing you’re doing.

Work on improving your immunity. Eat foods that will build up immunity, fight infection and keep you safe from diseases.

