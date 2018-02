Not every expectant mother wants to go under the knife to deliver her baby. But sometimes the circumstances might not be in her favour and she might have to go in for an emergency c-section. The reasons for an emergency c-section could be many – fetal distress, sudden stopping of labour pains, incompetent cervix, etc. However, for some woman, a c-section is planned, which means she is aware of the fact that she will not have to put up with the strains of a vaginal delivery and will be wheeled in the OT directly. Now, mostly in high-risk pregnancies, a c-section is usually planned. For instance, if the mother is suffering from diabetes, hypertension, carrying multiple foetuses a c-section is planned beforehand. Here are few more causes of an emergency c-section that you need to know.

But is there a difference between a planned and an emergency c-section, we try to explore with Dr Kiran Koelho, Consultant Gynecologist & Obstetrician, Hinduja Healthcare Surgical, Khar. Here is what she has to say:

‘Overall, the differences between a scheduled C-section and an emergency C-section are slight and only in terms of patient recovery and neonatal complications. With respect to the patient, she might feel overwhelmed and too rushed during an emergency caesarean section. Many times an emergency section is for foetal (baby) wellbeing if the doctors suspect fetal distress. The mother might need general anaesthesia as opposed to a spinal anaesthesia which means she would be unconscious during the procedure and would not be able to hear or see her baby right after birth.

‘The time taken for an emergency section is shorter than that for a planned caesarean section mainly because baby delivery is of utmost importance and urgent in the former scenario. During a planned caesarean section everyone including the patient, the obstetrician and the anaesthetist are more relaxed. Here is what to expect after a c-section.

‘If you ask any patient who has had both these variations she will always choose a planned caesarean section because that gives her more control over the situation. For instance, she can choose the date and time of her baby’s birth, she can have her husband present with her in the operating room. She can have all her questions answered to her satisfaction. She can be walked through the whole procedure in a better manner.

‘Having said this, technically there is not much difference in the manner the procedure is carried out. Obstetrics is a branch with very few planned and almost all unplanned if not emergent cases. Hence, almost every obstetrician is well versed and well prepared to tackle any kind of curveball thrown their way during a caesarean section.’

