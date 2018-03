Labour pain is excruciating is least to say. Many women prefer to go under the knife for the fear of labour pain. But for some who brave it also look for options to make it easier during labour. The most widely used pain relief method is the epidural. In fact, in the modern times, an epidural is a boon to many who can enjoy a vaginal birth sans the pains. But some mothers still want to experience a holistic birthing and avoid taking an epidural. These mothers want to opt for a non-medical pain relief option that can help them wade through labour. Here Dr Kiran Coelho, Consultant Gynecologist & Obstetrician, Hinduja Healthcare Surgical, Khar, lists some alternative pain relief methods for mothers:

Touch and massage: A gentle back massage during labour helps many to deal with the pain and pull it off through those strenuous hours of labour. However, a back massage should be given by an expert during labour like a trained nurse, acupuncturist or a masseuse. If done the wrong way it could lead to complications during labour.

Water birth: Many women opt for a water birth as this helps to numb the pain. When a woman’s body is submerged in water due to the buoyancy effect the body doesn’t register the pain and so one can progress into the initial stage of labour without much trouble.

Heating pads: For some alternating with heating and cold packs at the back helps to deal with the pain.

Intradermal sterile water injections: These are an effective method for the relief of back pain in labour. The procedure involves a small amount of sterile water (0.1ml to 0.2 ml) injected under the skin at four locations on the lower back (sacrum). This injection is usually given during the first stage of labour.

Acupuncture and hypnosis: These alternative health care procedures are welcomed by patients and doctors alike when it comes to pain management during labour. However, you will need an expert to help you reap the benefits of these alternative therapies.

Image source: Shutterstock