Having a child is an aspiration that is shared universally across the world. In India, especially, this is a matter of sensitivity and an inability to conceive can contribute to serious emotional and social distress to couples, irrespective of economic, educational or religious background.

‘A 2015 report by Ernst & Young, titled ‘Expanding IVF treatment in India’- says that infertility, the inability to conceive by natural means, is a medical condition with high prevalence affecting nearly 10- 15% of married couples in India,’ said experts from Cocoon Fertility Clinic.

In order to understand awareness levels about infertility, Mumbai based IVF clinic chain Cocoon Fertility, conducted an opinion poll, with a random sample size of 1289 respondents, 684 Females and 605 Males aged between 25 years to 45. ‘The respondents spanned ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds, thereby making them representative of urban India. ‘

The survey was an attempt to seek out opinions of the masses via random sampling, giving them a set of 6 sharp yes/no type questions. It highlights the need for public and patient education. This data is from an urban setting from a general population.

Dr Anagha Karkhanis, Director of Cocoon Fertility and Dr Rajalaxmi Walavalkar, IVF Consultant, Cocoon Fertility who did the survey found the following :

64% of women and 58% of the men, don’t think that infertility is a disease.

61% of women and 63% of the men think that both women and men should be investigated in case of infertility.

There isn’t enough understanding of the role of the malefactor and female factor when it comes to fertility. 17% of women and 21% of men think that fertility is unexplained.

84% women and 81% men are uneducated about the availability of fertility saving options such as egg and embryo freezing.

26% of women and 27% of men feel that going to a fertility expert should be a last resort; after everything has failed. This makes them vulnerable to quacks and superstitions.

57% of women and 59% of the men do not know the difference between infertility and impotence.

