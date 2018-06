Infertility is a problem related to conceiving. Irrespective of your gender, it affects everyone equally. However, there is barely anything spoken regarding the male infertility. The onus of conceiving and pregnancy is thrust upon a woman and most of the times, she has to bear the brunt of it.

So here are some statistics to prove that why we say that we should start talking about male infertility issues too! According to a study published in the Journal of Human Reproductive Resources, of all infertility cases, about 40–50% is due to 'male factor infertility'. The factor could be low sperm count, poor sperm mortality or so. A sperm can, live for as long as 5 days in a woman's body after intercourse. A quick research on the internet will prove that about 15 out of 100 couples can't get pregnant with unprotected sex. Of these almost half the couples suffer from male infertility.

Male infertility is as real as female infertility

'1 in 8 couples are affected by health issues that cause infertility. Many want to believe that they will be able to conceive when the time is right, and a lot of them shy away from reading too much on the topic of infertility,' says Dr Tanvi Tuteja- Mansukhani, Obstetrics and Gynaecologist, K J Somaiya Super Specialty Hospital,Mumbai. Infertility can be a bitter pill to swallow.

Some male fertility problems could be:

– Low sperm count.

– Chronic health problem.

– Injury/ obesity.

– Lifestyle vices such as smoking.

– Stress.

Experts often see women come for consultation alone, without their partners. Conception issues are not just in women’s hands .It’s the equal responsibility of each of them .Though men do not have the same ‘advanced maternal age’ situation that women do at 35 years and above, men can still have reproductive issues. 45 per cent of the times it’s an issue with men. For instance, the older they get, the higher the chances that they have a lower sperm count and/or lower testosterone levels.

