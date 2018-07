One of the most common myths women have when they visit a fertility clinic is that infertility is the problem of only the woman. In fact, it surprises most people to learn that infertility is caused by females in one-third cases as well as males in one-third cases. The rest is caused by a mixture of male and female issues.

Given this, it’s essential that both men and women learn the fertility facts and consider being evaluated during fertility treatments. According to a study published in the Journal of Human Reproductive Resources, a minimum of 40-50% of cases are caused due to male infertility problems. These issues include low sperm count, poor sperm mortality and so on. The study added that a sperm can live for as long as 5 days in a woman’s body after intercourse.

About 15 out of 100 couples can’t get pregnant with unprotected sex. Of these almost half the couples suffer from male infertility.

Dr Rajalaxmi Walavalkar, Consultant, IVF and Reproductive Surgery, Cocoon Fertility breaks down this myth for us. ‘Abnormal sperm production or function due to undescended testicles, genetic defects, health problems such as diabetes or infections such as chlamydia, gonorrhoea, mumps or HIV can be a problem- only for men. Enlarged veins in the testes (varicocele) can also affect the quality of sperm,’ she explained.

Problems related to the delivery of sperm could be:

Premature ejaculation Certain genetic diseases, such as cystic fibrosis Structural problems, such as a blockage in the testicle Damage or injury to the reproductive organs Treatment for cancer

‘Over-exposure to certain environmental factors, such as pesticides and other chemicals, and radiation play a major role in infertility,’ said Dr Walavalkar.

‘Damage related to cancer and its treatment, including radiation or chemotherapy. Treatment for cancer can impair sperm production, sometimes severely,’ she added. Having said these, we must realize that infertility is a problem that can affect both genders equally.

