When it comes to pregnancy and conception, even with all the awareness and knowledge around, people think that the onus always lies on the woman to birth a baby. But in reality, both the man and woman’s health – physical and psychological should be in sync to make conception happen. Some people conceive as soon as they plan to have a baby and for some, it might take a while. Conception depends on a lot of things – sperm and ovum quality, ovulation, right time for intercourse, the overall health of the parents and more. So, when a couple is not able to conceive despite repeated attempts it is necessary to get a detailed medical check-up done for both to get to the root of the problem. Here are some common reasons for infertility in men.

The problem could be in either of the partners and if the problem lies with the man, the most common one is that of low sperm count or dysfunctional sperms. ‘For a pregnancy to occur, the egg is penetrated by the sperm and the two merge together to form an embryo. However, if the man has low sperm count or is suffering from azoospermia is a condition in which the male does not have any measurable level of sperm in his semen, this could pose a problem in conception,’ she Dr Duru Shah Director, Gynaecworld, Center for Assisted Reproduction and Women’s health, Mumbai. Here are few reasons of secondary infertility in men.

Here she explains how men can overcome this problem. There are two ways to treat the problem

TESA (Testicular Sperm Aspiration): This involves directly obtaining sperm from the testes where they are produced. These sperms do not usually possess the ability to penetrate the egg. Hence by a process called ICSI (Intra Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection), each sperm is literally injected into a single egg using 400 times magnification with the assistance of a very special microscope called Micromanipulator. ICSI is also used for men with a low sperm count or reduced ability of the sperm to move (motility). Sperm donation: The other option available for men with azoospermia is the use of donor sperm. This involves a screening process, for ruling out medical conditions in the donor at ovulation, determined by ultrasonography, the sperms are injected into the uterus via a procedure called Intra Uterine Insemination (IUI) which involves placing sperm inside a woman’s uterus to facilitate fertilization.

