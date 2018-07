Fertility is a sensitive issue for women. What makes it one is the very fact that women tend to take the onus of progeny. Therefore, when it comes to infertility and such complaints, it is easier to blame a woman than a man. With the passage of time, women have come to believe some notions about themselves, especially with regards to fertility.

Women in their 20s never suffer from infertility: “Infertility can be caused by a wide variety of factors that can affect women and men in their early reproductive years. Infertility at any age is difficult, but for people in their 20s that’s true infertility, when your body fails you at an age when you should be able to get pregnant, Dr Rajalaxmi Walavalkar , Consultant, IVF and Reproductive Surgery, Cocoon Fertility says. Women don’t have to worry about eggs until they’re 40 years old: At birth, a woman has 7 million eggs, which slims down to 400,000 at the onset of puberty. Even women between 20-30 years of age need to worry about the quantity and quality of their eggs. According to Dr Hrishikesh D Pai, Director IVF & Infertility at Fortis La Femme Hospital, Delhi & Former Secretary General of the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India, ‘In those above the age of 30 and 35, fertility potential of the eggs and sperm may decrease thereby lowering the success rate.’

3. It’s okay to drink alcohol and smoke right up until pregnancy: Smoking should be given up. “The toxins in cigarettes can affect the fluid that eggs are in. Women who smoke in their 20s have lower egg supply on their 30s and 40s as compared to non-smokers. When you lift your glass, make sure it’s filled with grape juice, not wine. The reason? When you drink, alcohol passes through the placenta to your growing foetus,” says Dr Rajalaxmi. Smokers also face an increased risk of ectopic pregnancy (when the embryo implants outside the uterus, usually in a fallopian tube) and placental complications.

