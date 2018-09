Infertility can be a cause of distress for many couples. It can wreak their relationship. “Infertility refers to the process wherein a couple make repeated attempts to bear a child by having unprotected intercourse for a prolonged period of time (12 months). Infertility not only depends on the female. In fact, both the partners have equal contribution in the prenatal development of the baby,” says Dr Rita Bakshi, Senior Gynaecologist and IVF Expert, International Fertility Centre.

According to Dr Bakshi, there are multiple reasons for infertility were in the deficiencies and inefficiencies on either of the two spouses which are as follows:

The poor egg quality, low count of sperms, ovulation disorders, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), problems in ejaculation, hormonal imbalances and genetic factors are some problems that add to the cause of infertility.

Unnecessary and excessive mental stress also affects the fertility levels in men and women. People with high levels of stress and long working hours tend to have a problem while having a baby.

Uncurbed habits of smoking, alcohol, unhealthy eating and inactive practices result in decreased levels of fertility.

Negligence towards the diet and physical activities can cause infertility. Including foods like eggs, beans, ice creams, frozen yoghurt, fish, avocado etc. can enhance your fertility levels along with yoga and light workout.

The ability to conceive starts to fall around the age of 32 years for women and 40 years for men. With increasing age, the exposure to lower levels of fertility also increases. Therefore, it is very important to get married and have babies at the right age.

The unexplained infertility has accounted for the cause Infertility. These inexplicable abnormalities in infertility are present but remain hidden and concealed or without any reasonable cause of the condition. The probable or potential reason for this infertility could be failed implantations, miscarried fertilizations, the inability of the sperm to reach the egg, both in the timing of the egg for fertilization and disturbed transportation of the zygote etc.

The quality of the egg is very important for proper fertilization. The unexplained reason for infertility usually leaves IVF as the only choice or possibility for getting pregnant or having a baby which is surely a boon for couples suffering from this problem of unexplained Infertility.