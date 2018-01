Infertility, both in men and women, has become quite common these days and is on the rise in India. As per estimates, there has been a 20% to 30% rise in infertility in the country in the last five years. Infertility is neither an urban phenomenon nor is it confined only to women. Studies have shown that in nearly 30% of all infertility cases, the cause can be attributed to a problem in the man. However, in India, male infertility is largely an ignored phenomenon and women are subjected to a lot of social stigma for being unable to bear children. The need of the hour is, therefore, to give equal importance to male infertility and create awareness about the condition. Here are most common causes of male infertility in India.

Dr Hrishikesh D Pai, Director IVF & Infertility at Fortis La Femme Hospital, Delhi & Secretary General of the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India shares few treatment options for addressing male infertility. These include:

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI): This method can be tried when the sperm count is at least 10 million. In this process, the semen is washed using special methods in a lab and a few sperms are placed, using a thin tube, inside the woman’s womb. This is a simple, inexpensive procedure.

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI): This is akin to a test-tube baby procedure. Eggs from the women are removed with a needle under sonography control and placed under a microscope. Each sperm is picked up with a needle and injected directly into the egg with a micromanipulator. The eggs then fertilise and divide. After two to three days, the embryo is placed in the womb.

PESA, TESA: At times even when a hormone test is normal, there may be no sperms in the semen. In such cases, the sperms can be removed directly from the testes using a tiny needle. These are then injected into the egg using the ICSI procedure.

Donor sperms: There are also cases of complete testicular failure with abnormal hormones and no sperms. In such cases, donor sperms obtained from a semen bank. This is then injected into the woman.

Here are few reasons for secondary infertility in men that every couple should know.

Image Source: Shutterstock