When pregnant, you should be doubly careful of whatever you do. Remember a slip, fall or applying sudden brakes while driving could turn to be fatal during pregnancy, things that you would have brushed off pre-pregnancy without much attention. Hence, it is imperative that you pay attention to all your moves and tread each path carefully whether at home, work or while travelling. Here are 14 reasons why avoiding road trip is no excuse during pregnancy.

Here are few stay-safe tips that will help you avert minor or major accidents that could put your and your baby’s life at risk in one way or the other.

Travelling by road

Although you need to be cautious while travelling during pregnancy and avoid long drives in particular, here are some safety rules you should follow before embarking on a road trip:

1. Always wear your seat belt below your tummy while travelling in a car. Many women panic to wear a seat belt fearing it could bruise the belly and harm the baby. In reality, it is the safest option to keep you from an untoward accident on roads. Here is what you need to know about first aid, emergency treatment and complications of road accidents.

2. Tie your seat belt snugly and not tightly as that could affect blood circulation.

3. Once you have fastened your seat belt, lean back for support and keep your shoulders straight. Sitting for too long in car journeys in wrong postures can take a toll on your back and adversely affect blood circulation. Here is how to deal with backache and other nagging symptoms of pregnancy.

4. Avoid travelling by two wheelers during pregnancy. In case it is unavoidable, take necessary precautions like wearing your helmet, riding within the permissible speed limits and avoid sitting sideways. However, it is best to avoid riding a two wheeler during the later months of your pregnancy as it might become difficult for you to balance your weight while driving.

5. In case you travel by a three wheeler frequently, like an auto, make sure that you are seated in the middle to avoid shock of the bumpy drive, given the condition of Indian roads.

6. However, taking a bus or train would be a better option than travelling by a two or three wheeler. Make sure you avoid taking a crowded bus or train and work out a travelling schedule that is comfortable for you.

7. As you progress well into your pregnancy, avoid road trips or cut down on your daily commuting.

8. After you complete your commute, make sure you walk for a while to mobilise blood circulation in your limbs and avoid pooling. Get down from your vehicle slowly and never rush while doing so, as sudden jerks or movements could lead to a fainting spell.

Travelling by air

In case you are a frequent air traveller, avoid taking flights during the first and third trimester of your pregnancy. Here are few things you need to keep in mind before your travel:

9. Always try and opt for seats in the centre aisles as there is enough room to move your legs.

10. Wear your seat belt below your tummy snugly. Here are few more air travel safety tips for pregnant woman.

11. Keep sipping on water every hour to avoid dehydration.

12. Rotate ankles in circular motion clockwise and anticlockwise, hourly.

13. Circumscribe alphabets like A, B, C with your toes in the air.

14. Keep rotating your neck and shoulder to ensure proper blood circulation.

Walking outdoors

Although it might seem that walking is the most safest way to move when pregnant, it carries the maximum risk of accidents, as a simple fall or slip can hurt your tummy and could be fatal to both mother and child. Here are few things you need to keep in mind while walking outdoors:

15. Whether you are walking for leisure or to reach a destination, walk at a slow pace and on the pavement.

16. Opt for good footwear and avoid wearing heels. With your belly bulging out your centre of gravity shifts which will make it difficult for you to balance yourself on high heels. Here is why wearing heels during pregnancy is bad for you.

17. Opt for shoes with tennis sole rather than leather soles to avoid slips or falls.

18. While walking, keep your back straight and tummy out to help your body distribute your weight evenly throughout from top-to-toe. This helps in a long way to avoid slips and falls on roads.

19. While taking stairs, make sure that you hold the railings during alighting and descending to avoid a slip or fall. Don’t try to jump steps.

20. While crossing roads wait for the signal to turn red and avoid running between the roads even when there is less traffic.

Walking indoors

21. At home, avoid walking on wet floors or slippery tiles to avoid falls.

22. Since your belly would bulge out as you progress into your pregnancy it might be difficult for you to see what lies ahead on the floor and you might stamp on stuff that could lead to a slip. So take baby steps even while walking around at home.

23. Avoid standing near doors or cabinets. In case they open accidentally and catch you unaware, it might hurt your belly.

24. Make it a point to sit on the couch and get up from it slowly without jerking yourself. Sudden jerks or movement can make you feel dizzy and lead to a fainting spell, which you lead to injuries or worse harm your belly.

25. Stay away from sharp edges like that of the dining table, kitchen table or even your office desk. If you dash on to them unknowingly, you could hurt your belly.

26. Avoid punches or pats on your belly from well-wishers and strangers as it could lead to accidents unknowingly.

When should you worry

In case of trauma to your abdomen, report it to your doctor or at least go for a thorough check up. However, you should definitely see your doctor if a fall, slip or trauma to the abdomen is accompanied by:

Vaginal bleeding

Intense abdominal pains

Labour contractions

Shortness of breath

Reduced fetal movements

Unexplained vaginal discharge

Image source: Getty Images