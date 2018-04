We all eagerly wait for summers as it brings mangoes along with it. “Mangoes bring a host of benefits along with them. During pregnancy, it provides appropriate nutrients to the body and satiates cravings”, says Dr Rita Bakshi, Senior Gynaecologist at International Fertility Center.

Know 7 amazing health benefits of mangoes

Pregnant women must consume mangoes with care as they can sometimes lead to excessive weight gain, diarrhea or even allergy warns Dr Bakshi.

Here, Dr Bakshi lists out some benefits of mangoes for pregnant women:

Help in battling Anemia: Mangoes are rich in Vitamin C and absorb iron, which is very essential for pregnant women. Also, increases the red blood cells in our body and helps in proper blood circulation. Aids proper Digestion: During pregnancy, women tend to eat more, to supplement the needs and nutrition of the baby, as well. Thus, it is very important for women to have a good metabolism and lower indigestion levels. Mangoes boost the food absorption and ensure an effective digestive system. Enriched with Antioxidants: Like Vitamin C, which helps develop resistance against organisms which hampers the growth of the baby. Vitamin C also reduces the risk of premature birth and protects and safeguards, both mother and the baby. Essential for Development of the Baby: Mango is rich in Vitamin A which helps in the formation and development of baby’s bones and teeth. It also helps to protect and develop the tissues of the baby. Rich in Magnesium: Magnesium helps in stabilizing the blood pressure levels. Thus, mangoes help in preventing any strokes or hypertension during pregnancy. Read This is why you need to chew your food properly during pregnancy. Act as a Natural Sweetener: Mangoes help to satiate all the sweet tooth cravings for pregnant women. It also safeguards prospective mothers from a drop in the blood sugar levels and can easily uplift the mood of the pregnant mother.

