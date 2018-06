Vitamins and minerals are good for the body, and this is no news. But what if we tell you that certain components of Vitamin A is actually harmful for your health? Good sources of Vitamin A are liver and fish oils, milk, eggs, Leafy green vegetables, orange and yellow vegetables, tomato products, fruits, and some vegetable oils etc.

Retinoids work in several ways on skin – they can boost collagen production (reducing wrinkles and preventing fine lines), speed cell turnover, unclog pores etc. ‘Oral and Topical retinoid formulation which are derivatives of vitamin A have been used in the treatment of various skin problems like acne, psoriasis to name a few,’ said Dr Girish K. Shah is practicing dermatologist, GK Skin and Laser Centre as well as Cuticare Cosmetic Clinic.

Read: Are you using retinoids without a doctor’s prescription? Read this

Dr C. V. Madhuri, a well-known dermatologist and cosmetologist from Hyderabad says it’s best to avoid retinoids unless prescribed by your doctor. ‘Retinoids comprise a class of compounds that are related chemically to vitamin A they are synthetic derivatives these should be avoided in pregnancy, however, natural Vitamin A is an important nutrient during pregnancy as it is important for visual health, immune function and fetal growth and development. Retinoids should be avoided as they are known to be teratogenic, that is it can cause birth defects in baby.’

Read: Retinoid vs retinol– Which is better to treat acne?

Retinoids should be used with proper doctors consultation and contraception during child bearing age. Remember:

Individual should ideally use a hormonal contraceptive as their main form of contraception.

Avoid it while you are on combined oral contraceptive pill, progesterone injection, or implantable devices.

This should be combined with a barrier contraceptive (eg Condom).

Initiated one month prior to the start of treatment and for one month following cessation.

Image Source: Shutterstock