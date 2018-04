If you are planning a baby then it is definitely important that you keep a tab on your ovulation period. Ovulation is the process when a female releases an egg from the ovary which is somewhere during the middle of the menstrual cycle. The egg stays for 12 to 24 hours for fertilisation and after that, it can be no longer fertilised by the sperm. On the other hand, the sperm can survive for up to five days in the reproductive tract. This is why it is essential to have intercourse during this period to ensure that the sperm is able to fertilise the egg. It takes some amount of planning and calculation to find out your fertile period. Here is how to calculate your ovulation day.

In general, your most fertile days fall is days between the 8th day of your menstrual cycle to the 19th day of the same cycle, where the first day of your period is considered to be the first day of your cycle. Although it varies from one woman to another, ovulation occurs 10 to 16 days prior to your period starts so if you have a 28-days cycle it becomes easier to calculate. Since you have to be perfect with the timing of ovulation planning a union with your partner at the right time will increase your chances of conception and pregnancy.

There are various signs and symptoms that indicate that you are ovulating – vaginal discharge, basal body temperature (which is highest when you ovulate), spotting, tender breasts, dull abdominal pain etc. However, one very obvious symptom of ovulation is that your food preferences changes and the changes are more prominent with high salt foods. A study published in the Indian Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology pointed out that a woman’s salt cravings changes with the changes in the hormonal levels during her menstrual period. In fact, her salt cravings are at a peak right after ovulation. Here are signs of ovulation that you should not miss.

The study which noted the food changes and cravings of 55 women came to the conclusion that there was an increased salt preference among women during the luteal phase, the period that starts right after ovulation and ends with the start of your periods. The study concluded that females in their follicular and luteal phase (periovulatory phase) of their menstrual cycle have high levels of circulating estrogen and progesterone and these hormones appear to be related to salt intake. The data collected from the study suggested that salt preference increases during the periovulatory phase when levels of endogenous hormones are high and decline during the menstrual phase when the level of these hormones is lower. Here is why women crave for chocolates during menstruation.

This means when your salt cravings are at its peak it indicates that you might have just ovulated or your ovaries have just released an egg, planning a romantic union on this day can help the sperm to unite with the egg and increase your chances of conception. It makes sense to follow your cravings during your cycle especially if you are planning a baby. However, it could also be a blink and you miss chance if you only rely on your craving to know your ovulation. So, keep a check on the other signs of ovulation as well.

Reference:

PUNAM VERMA*, KRISHNA K. MAHAJAN, SUNITA MITTAL AND ARCHNA GHILDIYAL Department of Physiology, Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, Jolly Grant, Dehradun – 248 140 Indian J Physiol Pharmacol 2005; 49 (1) : 99–102

Image source: Shutterstock