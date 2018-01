Well, who would not want to get intimate and cosy with his girl when she smells good and looks sexy, right? But if you are planning a pregnancy remember to pay attention to her body odour. Yes, female body odour could be a cue to ovulation and probably help you plan your pregnancy better. No matter how many tips we dole out for you to know when is the right time for ovulation, conception largely depends on chance – when the sperm meets the ovum – released during ovulation. Know which are the most fertile days for a woman to get pregnant.

This is why it is important to mate at the right time so the sperm meets the ovum. If you have been trying to plan a baby, pay attention to the female partner’s body odour that could tell you when she is ovulating. A study pointed out that women smell better or their body odour attract male mates more when they are in their follicular phase (ovulatory phase) than in their luteal phase (non-ovulatory phase). In fact, the study concluded that men found female body odour to be more pleasing and sexy during the follicular phase than the luteal phase.

In the documented study men were given T-shirts worn by women to smell. The T-shirts were collected from different women during their follicular and luteal phase. When men had to rate them according to smell they preferred the ones taken from women who were in their follicular phase which they felt were pleasant and attractive too.

In addition to this, the study also pointed out that there were other physical cues of ovulation that increased the attractiveness quotient of women and made their male partners more attracted to them. Mid-cycle when ovulation happens a woman’s breasts become more symmetrical and the skin lightens in complexion as there is more blood flowing to the skin. Women are more likely to expose some amount of skin and wear tight clothing in social gatherings. Despite these physical cues body odour remains to be a significant parameter.

So, we can safely conclude that for men the days his girl’s body odour seems very pleasant and she is sending the right cues it probably could be the right time to plan a baby. The chances of conception are high for a woman five days prior to ovulation and two days post ovulation. So, men now you know when you should try for a baby.

