When it comes to conception we have loads and loads of advice for the mother. No, we are not taking in terms of which sex position can help her get pregnant or how frequently a couple should have sex while planning a baby. We are talking about the other advice that we keep giving to the mother – the right kind of diet to follow, exercises to do, how to breathe right and the umpteen other tips that we give in good faith. However, in all this hoopla we forget the dad. Remember, the father’s health is equally important when it comes to conception. A healthy man will produce healthy sperms which will help to birth a healthy baby. So, during the period of conception, it is necessary that the man also eats healthy and stays away from all the vices that could impair sperm health.

One thing that every man should know is that the temperature changes in the scrotum where the sperms are produced could lead to a low sperm count and impair sperm motility. The time taken for a sperm to germinate from a basic germ seed is 72 days. Hence the sperm that fertilizes the ovum is already two to three months old. So it is important to maintain a good lifestyle to preserve the sperms in the body to ensure minimal damage to its morphology. This is why according to Ayurveda men are also advised to go for Pindashuddi or detoxification three months before the conception to ensure they produce good quality sperm needed for conception.

Here are few things men should start doing at least three months prior to conception to ensure good sperm health

Avoid any kind of heat sources like the sauna, hot tubs, etc for relaxation as it can increase the temperature of the scrotum and make the sperms either immobile or defunct.

Avoid tight clothing like jockey shorts or tight jeans as they also increase the temperature in the pelvic area and don’t spare the sperms the consequences.

Avoid long-distance driving and opt to cycle your way instead. Cycling, in fact, helps to keep your sperms healthy.

Avoid keeping a mobile phone in your waist pocket. It is a known fact that mobile radiations can affect sperm count and health.

Avoid industrial radiations and toxins for the same reason

Avoid your vices such as marijuana, alcohol, smoking, cocaine, etc.

(References taken from the book Garbhasanskar written by Dr Geetanjali Shah and Vikram Shah)

Image source: Shutterstock