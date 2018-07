Having sex is just a piece of cake these days but getting pregnant is way too tougher. Reasons are countless, starting from a sedentary lifestyle to career oriented minds to late marriages. Moreover, human reproduction system isn’t sufficiently efficient. It is only one week in a monthly cycle that the reproductive conditions are favourable. But it is not humanly possible to devote one week religiously month on month for baby making. Therefore, you need to know the ways of increasing your chances of conceiving at different age brackets.

Early 20s is the green corridor for making babies: Researches have shown that a woman in the age group of 20-24 years have maximum chance of getting pregnant. This is because 90% of her eggs are chromosomally normal at this stage and your average fertility shoots up at the age of 24. If your guy is under 25, chances of conceiving may drop to 92% as it has been found that fertility issues in young couples are generally on the man’s side.

Mid-late 20s not that bad: If you are between 25 to 34 years, your chance of conceiving after trying for a year is 86%. However, chances of miscarriage are 34% which is just a little more than that of the early 20s age bracket.

Early 30s can still make you happy: For women between 30 to 34 years this is great news. Your chances of getting pregnant is as high as 86%, but your chances of miscarriage might shoot up to 20%. You still do not need to consult a fertility specialist as you are expected to hit the rock by one year. In case you don’t you might as well get in touch with a primary care physician.

Mid to late 30s not so good: While you still have chances, particularly before the age of 37, this 35 to 39 years window does not seem too good for conceiving as fertility tends to go down. This because, the egg quality gets reduced and there is much higher chance of miscarriage. So, certainly, the doctors don’t want you to wait till this age bracket for conceiving.

