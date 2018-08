According to the statistics by WHO almost 58 percent of women in India are anaemic and it is estimated that anaemia is the underlying cause for 20 to 40 percent of maternal deaths in India. Also India contributes to about 80 percent of the maternal deaths due to anaemia in South Asia.

The statistics are enough to scare you and make you believe that when it comes to anaemia during pregnancy prevention is better than cure. As a good practice one should get a blood test done to check for the condition while planning the pregnancy. This would make it easy to manage and treat the problem of anaemia during pregnancy. So if your preconception tests reveals you are anaemic and low in haemoglobin here are few things you need to do:

Load up on iron-rich supplementation: After consulting with your doctor take iron-rich supplements that will help to up your haemoglobin levels. This will considerably help you to conceive faster. Correcting your iron levels before pregnancy is necessary as it will help in proper growth and development of your baby.

Make sure your diet has adequate Vitamin C: Take extra Vitamin C. Your body needs Vitamin C to absorb and properly use iron, so take 1,000 milligrams (at least) every day. Have at least two oranges to ensure you are having adequate vitamin C.

Check your diet: Have foods that are rich in iron content. There are plenty to offer from the nature’s bounty. Especially if you are planning your pregnancy eat more of spinach, broccoli, fenugreek and other green vegetables that are great for your body and improves your haemoglobin count.

Go for a blood test: Once you start taking iron rich supplements and make the required changes in the diet go for a blood test to check on your haemoglobin levels.

All of this will help you to plan a pregnancy better.

Image source: Shutterstock