While a mother’s womb is generally considered to be the safest place in this universe, recent studies have proved otherwise. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), a neurological disorder impacting normal brain development and affecting the areas of social interaction and communication skills, can develop right in the womb, say researchers of a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

While studying the donated brain tissue samples of dead children, clusters of disorganised cells have been found in brain areas responsible for managing social functioning, emotions and communications. These are the activities that get worst hit and disoriented among autistic children. According to the scientists, these clusters were a result of defects that occurred during the second or third trimesters of pregnancy.

Why autism begins before birth: The contributing factors

Researchers have cited gene mutations and environmental factors to be jointly responsible for advent of autism in the womb. Abnormal gene activities lead to excessive number of brain cell formation in the brain’s pre-frontal cortex, located right behind the forehead. This, according to experts, damages the normal emotional, communication and social function skills of brain, leading to autism.

Environmental factors like excessive exposure to pollution and radioactive and toxic chemicals can also cause abnormalities in brain development, say experts. Highlighting late complications in pregnancy to be responsible for autism to begin in the womb, they pointed out that infants exposed to high maternal blood pressure during pregnancy (pre-eclampsia) and lack of adequate oxygen at birth (asphyxia) or any other delivery related challenges are at higher risk to develop autism even before birth.

Nip it in the womb

Stay away from air pollution: Exposure to air pollution during pregnancy, especially the third trimester can cause havoc to your child’s brain in the womb, thereby increasing the risk of developing autism before birth. Try all means to avoid the toxic chemicals and pollutants in air, work out indoors, keep away from traffic congested areas and more.

Avoid all forms of toxic chemicals: Maternal exposure to toxic chemicals like traffic related pollutants, certain metals, pesticides and phthalates during pregnancy increases the risk of autism in the womb. Consult your doctor and get a list of toxic chemicals you need to stay away from. You may also have to limit your intake of canned foods, avoid water bottles made of plastic or aluminum and cosmetics and other personal care products containing chemicals.

Exposure to radiations is a big no: Radiation exposure during pregnancy tops the list of causes of autism in womb. Electromagnetic pollution from electrical appliances and gadgets at home and workplace can inflict great damage to your infant’s brain. So, have a check on the use of electronic and wireless devices during pregnancy to keep your child’s brain cells intact.

Keep a watch on your medications: Several anti-depressants have shown to have a potential link to developing autism before birth. You need to be careful before popping pills during pregnancy.

Maintain a gap between your pregnancies: Pregnancies spaced between 2 and 5 years apart have lowest risk of developing autism in the womb, showed a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. So, watch the gap between your pregnancy when you plan out for one.

Take more of folic acid: Go for folic acid rich diet or folic acid supplements as reduced folic acid intake increases the chances of autism before birth.

Image Source: Shutterstock