Pregnancy doesn’t treat everyone equally. While some women might face severe pregnancy symptoms like nausea, backache and constipation throughout the nine months, others might be plain lucky and have a cake-walk like pregnancy. However, one thing is sure, nobody is spared from the wrath of the extra baggage of pregnancy that it brings along with it. One might have to suffer from one of these symptoms during her nine months of bliss and struggle hard to deal with it. Well no more struggling for expectant mums. Here are simple solutions to all your pregnancy niggles so that you stay on the sunny side of your pregnancy always.

Morning sickness: There is no denying that nausea or morning sickness can haunt you throughout the day and in the night too, at times. So be prepared to visit your rest room often during the first trimester. It’s your hormones that are creating the havoc. Also pregnancy increases sensitivity in the area of the brain which triggers nausea. Here is how avoiding fluids in the morning can help control symptoms of morning sickness.

How to tackle it:

Stay in your bed for a few minutes after you wake up.

Do not have fluids, like water or juices first thing in the morning. Start your day with a toast, biscuit or crackers instead.

Keep yourself hydrated throughout the day.

Avoid over eating and have six small balanced meals throughout the day.

Avoid your triggers. Every pregnant women suffering from morning sickness becomes averse to certain odours, like that of onions, garlic or other fragrances. If you know yours stay away from them.

Ask for medications from your doctor if it becomes too difficult to ignore.

Backache: This is way too common in pregnancy. The reason being your bulging tummy puts quite a pressure on your back. If you practice sitting and walking in improper posture then it just adds more stress to your back. Remember backache during the later stages of pregnancy could be a sign of preterm labour too. Here are more signs of preterm labour you need to know about.

How to tackle it:

Correct your posture. Keep your spine upright every time while sitting, standing or walking. Do this consciously if the need be. Save your back, as you would need a strong back post pregnancy too.

Do some light exercises to strengthen your back after talking to your doctor or antenatal fitness coach.

When you sleep keep a pillow tucked between your legs to ensure good back support.

Trade your high heels for flat flip-flops.

Constipation: Bowel movements slow down during pregnancy. This happens due to an increased level of progesterone in the body. Also the iron supplements taken during pregnancy can lead to constipation. With fatigue, nausea and backaches, constipation would be the last thing you want to deal with. But there is no escaping if your systems decide otherwise.

How to tackle it:

Up your fibre intake and if the need be, ask your doctor for medications, do not reach out for laxatives on your own.

Do not miss on your eight glasses of water and keep sipping other fluids too.

Pile your plate with more veggies and raw fruits.

Walk. Light exercises can help to aid digestion and relive constipation symptoms.

Heartburn and indigestion: Pre-pregnancy this could have been dealt by simply popping a pill. But now you need to tread with caution. During pregnancy as your belly bulges out your stomach is pushed upward and this aggravates heartburn. Also, going empty stomach for too long can increase acid levels and cause heartburn, indigestion and slow down bowel movements too.

How to tackle it:

Eat small frequent meals.

Avoid spicy or fried foods that can aggravate acidity

Do not lie down for at least half an hour after your meal.

An occasional vanilla ice cream for dessert can work as an antacid.

Hemorrhoids: Hemorrhoids are quite common during pregnancy and are caused due to an increased blood flow in the pelvic area. Your bulging uterus exerts extra pressure on the veins, hampering the venous blood flow that contributes to the condition. Constipation may also aggravate the condition. Though hemorrhoids are not harmful, they can be very painful and can worsen with the extra strain of labour. But blood in stool always doesn’t mean hemorrhoids. Here are a few things that you need to know about spotting, which could be a telling sign of pregnancy complication.



How to tackle it:

Have plenty of water and fibre rich food.

Apply ice packs or anesthetic gels to reduce pain and swelling after consulting your doctor.

Try isabgol husk. An excellent home remedy that helps.

Swelling or edema: Your feet and hands might swell up sometime during the last trimester due to excess water retention triggered by hormones. This is also known as edema.

How to tackle it:

Drink adequate water.

Avoid sleeping on your back during late pregnancy.

Do not stand or sit for too long in the same position. Take breaks to keep fluids in your systems moving and not bulking up at places.

Pregnancy cramps: As the uterus bulges, it may exert pressure on your lower abdominal muscles and lead to cramps. Cramps are not a common pregnancy niggles, but it does affect many women during the later stages of pregnancy. These aren’t painful but keep a check, sometimes cramps can also indicate pre-term labour or miscarriage. Here are seven causes of abdominal pains that you should be aware off.



How to tackle it:

There isn’t much that you can do to help yourself. Try taking rest for a while and see if you feel better. Else, make an appointment with your doctor.

Fatigue: It follows you very closely throughout your pregnancy. For many women, its worst during the first and third trimester, but for some, fatigue could be there throughout the pregnancy. Fatigue is your body’s own way of dealing with pregnancy, what with all that extra weight, need for more nutrients and making room for the baby. It’s normal for your already alert and overworked body to ask for rest. Here are six ways to sleep better during pregnancy.

How To Tackle It:

Rest, Rest, Rest. There is no substitute to fight fatigue.

Eat well. A balanced diet can fuel more energy to keep up with the needs of the body and the growing baby, especially for working mothers.

Sleep well. It is mandatory to have eight hours of shut-eye.

Avoid long distance travel that tires you.

Image source: Getty Images