The origin of a myth is rooted in our social fabric, cultural practices, religion, habits and notions. In our country, there are many unexplained and preconceived notions about a woman’s body and her capacity to procreate, and unfortunately, most of them are not backed by either logic or science. Infertility is conceived to be a female-issue here in India and the females are mostly held responsible for the inability to conceive.

In a study named An Evaluation of the Historical Importance of Fertility and Its Reflection in Ancient Mythology published in the Journal of Human Reproductive Resources, authors rightly observed this: “Most ancient civilizations believed in goddesses and as clarified, in most of them, the power of creation and governing belonged to goddesses; therefore, also in people’s beliefs, reproduction, creation of the universe and similar species, were attributed to women. It partly explains that why the women are still considered the prime suspect of infertility in some communities.” However, according to a study published in the Journal of Human Reproductive Resources, of all infertility cases, about 40–50% are due to ‘male factor infertility’.

While science and popular beliefs continue to co-exist in our ‘land of diversity’, we demystify 5 fertility myths that have been linked to a woman’s body through ages.

Myth#1 Women with narrow hips cannot conceive.

Fact: “No, it is not true that women with thin hips cannot conceive,” explained Dr Sweta Gupta, Clinical Director and Sr Consultant- Fertility Solutions, Medicover Fertility. As the old adage goes, a woman with ‘childbearing’ hips is fertile. Science proves, that a woman’s hips has barely anything to do with her fertility. Take note!

Myth#2 Women with small breasts are infertile.

Fact: “Breast size does not have any connection with fertility because both large and small breasted women can get pregnant,” explained Dr Gupta.”If someone with small breasts show signs of other abnormalities like lumps and leaking, then a genetic or endocrine investigation may be required. However, such cases are rare,” added Dr Gupta.

Myth#3 Being underweight reduces one’s chance of conceiving.



Fact: Partly true. Being underweight can reduce your fertility and bring about complications in your pregnancy. Women who are underweight have a problem with their periods and ovulation. However, all these don’t make anyone infertile.”But remember, weight control is one of the most important factors to improve fertility,” explained Dr Gupta. Exercise is important but too much of it can also be bad for you.

Myth#4 Being overweight makes a woman infertile.

Fact: Honestly, there are various studies that prove that obesity is linked to infertility. However, you must know that being fat is not the same as being obese. The excess fat in your body leads to sluggish activity of all your organs including your reproductive organs.

Myth#5 Having long hair is sign of fertility.

Fact: Although long nails and healthy hair are said to be markers of good health, they shouldn’t be the markers for fertility in any way. But if there is unusual hair growth anywhere in the the body, then it may require more investigations to rule out an endocrine problems.

