Unless you’re staying in a cave where you have no access to the real world, you have surely heard about how stress can play foul with your whole body. It can cripple your vision just like it can ruin your heart- yes, it can do everything unpleasant to your body! That is why we suggest you take a deep breath as you are about to read this piece of information. Stress can cause infertility, and here are 3 causes that make it possible!

Stress and Infertility: The connection

Stress, like many other things, can affect your body in ways you cant imagine! Too much of anything is never good, subsequently, too much stress can sabotage not only your mental well being but also chances of fertility.

At some point or the other, we all take stress. Either it is related to financial problems, completing things on particular deadlines, not being able to deliver your best, and the vicious circle just goes on and on. Little do we know that this stress can affect fertility.

In today’s fast-paced society, stress is common amongst women but this can reduce her chances of conception. Stress can disrupt the functioning of the hypothalamus which is the gland in the brain that regulates your appetite and emotions as well as the hormones that make your ovaries release the eggs. Stress can also cause infertility in men by affecting sperm quality.

Dr Rajalaxmi Walavalkar and Dr Anagha Karkhanis of Cocoon Fertility give us 3 reasons why stress can play the villain in your sexual life:

Stress, Sleep and Infertility

“If you’re having trouble sleeping because you have too many things on your mind, it’s time to reflect on your sleep patterns since this can get in the way of your fertility,” explain Dr Walavalkar and Dr Karkhanis.

Working till late in the night and early wake-up schedules can affect a woman’s menstrual cycle and also cause irregularity in menstruation. Irregular menstruation can be directly related to a drop in chances of fertility. You can battle irregular sleeping patterns by maintaining a balanced routine, and also by not consuming caffeine before going to bed.

Stress, Over-eating and Infertility

What do most people do when they’re stressed? They binge eat. Binge eating can lead to weight gain, weight gain can lead to obesity, and obesity can lead to infertility.

Obesity in women can affect fertility, by causing hormonal imbalances and problems with ovulation. Obesity in men can hamper sperm quality and they may also have a problem getting an erection, both of which can lead to infertility.

Stress, Coffee and Infertility

For most people, coffee is an energy and stress buster, but that daily dose of caffeine can reduce fertility chances. Caffeine can negatively impact affect male reproductivity by affecting sperm quality as well as decreasing sperm count.

You may want to consider switching your stress buster with another drink such as green tea which can give your body a boost and ensure that you adapt to a life without caffeine.

Worry not, we have 3 simple exercises to kick all your stress! Read on…

“Yoga is a great way to reduce stress levels, thereby increasing fertility chances. A concept of fertility yoga has been put forth in this regard,” said explain Dr Walavalkar and Dr Karkhanis.

Here certain poses that can release stress and in turn boost fertility chances:

1. Bhujangasana or ‘cobra pose’– This pose can help increase the flow of blood to the ovaries and uterus. This aids in creating hormonal balance, as well as the production of cervical mucus that makes the journey of the sperm to the egg easier.

2. Sarvangasana or ‘shoulder stand’– This yoga pose can act on endocrine glands such as the thyroid gland; the dysfunction of which can lead to infertility.

3. Paschimottasana (Seated Forward Bend)- This poses can reduce anxiety, worries and also improves the psychological state of mind.

