1 / 8

Tofu which is prepared from soybean curd is gluten-free and low in calories. It is abundant in calcium and iron and contains isoflavones. It can help you to deal with menopause and lower your bad cholesterol. It is loaded with proteins and can be beneficial for your kidney health. It also carries Soy isoflavones and can help you to build stronger bones. Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur, dishes out a fantastic crispy tofu bites recipe for you which will tantalize your taste buds. Relish it and stay fit, fine and healthy.