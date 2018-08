1 / 8

Are your dark elbows keeping you away from wearing your favourite half sleeve dress? Have all your attempts to lighten your dark elbows failed? Then, don’t worry, try the remedies listed by our expert. Dr Sudhamayee Venkatesh, Consultant – Dermatology, Columbia Asia Hospital Hebbal, says, “Dryness of the skin and constant abrasion of the skin can take a toll on your elbows. So, just hydrate yourself, moisturize your elbows and don’t scrub your elbows aggressively.” She also warns, “Visit your dermatologist and seek advice.” Furthermore, you can opt for these home remedies as well.