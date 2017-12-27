Virat and Anushka ended the year by having the biggest wedding of the year. People are obsessed with #virushka and the awesome pictures they are sharing. As a couple they do make our hearts skip a beat. Take a look at the most beautiful pictures of Virat and Anushka this year.

This picture from a wedding apparel ad made everyone go aww... and gave us the glimpse of how a couple in love and about to tie the knot should look like.

Upping the sass game Virat and Anushka burnt the red carpet at an event and the pictures just went viral in a jiffy. Virat loved this picture so much that he made it his DP making many girlfriends expect the same from their boyfriends!

This picture of them planting trees gathered so much love from all across the country. Isn't it super cute? Perhaps the couple that plants together stays together :-)

This gallery would have no meaning if it didn't have this picture of the most magical moment in their life- their wedding day at the most picturesque location, Tuscany . The dreamy couple made everyone's eyes twinkle with love.

#Virushka met the honourable PM immediately after their wedding and looking at the newly wed couple especially Anushka Sharma with the post-bridal glow and chooras was a treat to the eyes. While every couple may not get to meet the PM, we hope you have that spark when you meet the people who are important in your life!

After their wedding Virat and Anushka had the most royal reception at Delhi and this picture of them went viral instantly. Don't they legit look like a king and queen?