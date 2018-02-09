If your valentine is health conscious and if you are wondering what to gift them this year, then here are few gift ideas to your rescue. And even if your partner is not a health freak, it’s time to move beyond the run-of-the-mill gifts like flowers and chocolates. Ms Kanchan Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus shares gift ideas to make your Valentine's Day a unique one.

Fitness tracker: Someone who's just planning to set up a fitness regime may be interested in a fitness tracker, but might not want to spend on one for themselves, so this can be a great gifting option. You can decide a fitness target and help each other achieve it. He/she will be truly thankful!

Couple massage or spa treatment: If your partner is a super workaholic, consider gifting a spa treatment or massage as a great way to help him/her relax. Remember to get a couple’s deal!

Preventive healthcare checkup package: If you want to show your partner that you really care for him/her, going for a preventive health checkup together is the best way to do it. This Valentine's Day, promise healthy commitment to each other. Being healthy ensures happiness and one day for a health assessment in a year can give both of you a lifetime of togetherness!

Personal training session: If your partner is a fitness enthusiast and goes to gym daily, you can gift him/her services of a personal trainer to make his/her exercise more effective. No doubt it would please him/her to the core.Just three to five sessions with a professional can be enough to learn how to make the most of the daily workouts.