Among a teddy bear, a silk scarf and a bottle of perfume, what's the perfect gift for your lover? All of them; the perfect gift should be able to appeal not just to your sweetie's eyes but to all the five senses. Create a perfect Valentine's Day gift set with this unique 5-sense gift and blow your lover's mind.

Eyes: The sense of sight is the easiest to please, but don't be unimaginative or give into clichés. Give a unique treat to your lover's eyes by gifting them a painting; a trip to the museum or an aquarium; or a collage of all your romantic pictures together. If you want to take it up a notch, try seductively undressing for your partner

Nose: Tickle their noses with a bouquet of stress-busting essential oils like lavender, ylang ylang, rose and vetiver and a fragrance diffuser; they're a perfect gift for all the busy boos who wants to unwind after a hard day's work. If you are old fashioned, gift them a classic fragrance. You could also nestle a small vial of your signature perfume among the other gifts so your partner can sniff it whenever they miss you.

Ears: A classic-yet-clichéd idea to appeal to their sense of hearing would be a CD with all your favourite songs, especially the ones that the two of you relate to. Tickets to the concert of your sweetheart's favourite singer would be even better. And if your singing voice won't crack any mirrors or make the dogs howl, sweep them off their feet by crooning a sweet song.

Skin: Choose from pashmina scarves for her neck, a pair of silk boxers to keep his bottom warm, a soft blanket, sexy lingerie, fragrant body lotion, a silk nightie, etc. to treat their sense of touch. If you both are in the mood, how about a sensual rub down with your favourite fragrant massage oil?