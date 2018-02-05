Whenever I see happy couples that have come a long way, I only wonder about how they made it till here. All the joy, tears, fights, compromises and crazy times they saw together made them what they are now. As someone who isn't married yet, I do have my own apprehensions about getting into a long-term commitment but this Valentine's Day, let's hear it from a few couple who were able to bring their relationship to a long way. Here are the some pieces of advice they would like to give us for a happy long-term relationship.

Mr. and Mrs. Thakkar who have completed 28 years of togetherness say, 'Trust your partner and also, treat your partner more like a best friend and hide nothing. Walk together on a journey to know each other better by each passing day. And most importantly, love your partner the like it is the last day.'

Mr. and Mrs. Uchil who have completed 30 years of togetherness say,'Understanding is the basic foundation of any relations. Life may be full of problems but understanding each others problems is the key. Both cannot be yin or yang in a relationship... A good understanding helps a couple support each other better and life seems easier. '

Mr. and Mrs. who have completed 28 years of their marriage say, 'No one is perfect. So accept your partner with their flaws. Take care of their feelings in the way you would like your feelings to be taken care of. Be loyal and dedicated to your relationship you don't have to worry about your relationship to last long then. It will be both happy and fulfilling.'