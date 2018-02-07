So, dads, we know you want to get back to having regular sex with your wife postpartum, especially when the six weeks of wait period is over. But we advise, go slow. There are chances that your wife might not be in the mood for a wild night as her body is still recovering from the strains of labour and delivery. Add to it the demands of newborn, low levels of hormones and breastfeeding challenges everything can kill her drive. But don’t lose hope slowly and steadily your sex life will come to fore and when it does follow these tips for a smooth and pleasurable sex postpartum.

Use a condom: Never, ever forget to get a condom when you are starting to have sex after a baby. The wait was long right. And now when finally you are able to get some action you don’t want to risk another pregnancy too soon, too early. Even if your wife has not started to menstruate, don’t take chance.

Try a different sex position: If you loved the missionary position or are too experimental in the bed, this time around try something different but something that is comfortable for your woman. Remember the onus is on you to help her ease into the act. Spooning, sex against the wall or woman on top is the best sex positions to try during postpartum.

Engage in foreplay: Don’t ever underestimate the power of foreplay. After pregnancy, you might need to engage more in foreplay to heat up things. You woman might be in the mood but need a little nudge from you to bring her wild side out. What better way to do it than engaging in a good foreplay.

Avoid stimulating her breasts: if she is breastfeeding her breasts might be tender, sensitive and pain if you touch them. This could be a big put off. So take cues by touching her at places, if she is comfortable with you caressing her breasts then nothing should stop you from doing so. But if she doesn’t respond to your touches positively, stop and try massaging her back instead.

Be careful during oral sex: If it was vaginal delivery and she had an episiotomy then be careful while attempting oral sex, lest you want is to give her an infection instead of pleasure.

Avoid the doggy style: It can put a lot of pressure on the perineum and could also get difficult for you to control the depth and speed.

Help her with a lubricant: Vaginal dryness postpartum is too common. Just because she is dry down there doesn’t mean she isn’t interested in sex. But the dryness could be a dampener so hand her a lubricant or apply one over there.